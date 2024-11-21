Ukraine's MFA Activates UN, NATO Mechanisms In Response To Russia's Use Of ICBM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In connection with Russia's use of a new type of weapon against Ukraine during the attack on Dnipro on November 21, the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is already informing its partners and activating response mechanisms within the UN, NATO, and plans to involve the OSCE mechanisms.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Georhii Tykhyi during a briefing, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I can inform you that in connection with Russia's use of this new type of weapon against Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already taken a number of political and diplomatic steps, including reaching out to our partners to inform them about what has happened and what we know at this moment. We are also already activating UN mechanisms, NATO mechanisms, and we plan to engage OSCE mechanisms to respond to this event," he said.

Tykhyi added that, in addition to formal appeals and notes, Ukraine is expecting the convening of separate formats to "wake up the world and draw attention."

"If the use of an intercontinental ballistic missile is confirmed, we believe it will be possible to state that Russia has degraded to the level of North Korea, which regularly launches such missiles, scaring its neighbors and terrorizing the world," the diplomat emphasized.

The spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the global community and every leader who respects the UN Charter to immediately respond to Russia's use of this new type of weapon, without waiting for detailed expert conclusions, and to show Russia the unacceptability of such actions.

"In addition to statements, we need concrete actions from our partners and allies to protect human lives, specifically strengthening the air shield over Ukraine, providing Ukraine with systems capable of intercepting this type of missile. Such systems exist in the world, and it's time to transfer them to Ukraine," Tykhyi noted.

He did not disclose the details of the systems that Ukraine needs but noted that several such systems exist in the world, and any system capable of countering these threats should be in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the ongoing expert evaluations of the new Russian missile, which is classified as an intercontinental ballistic missile.

On the morning of November 21, the Russians launched an intercontinental ballistic missile at Dnipro, along with a Kinzhal and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles. Meanwhile, Ukraine's air defense units intercepted six Kh-101 missiles.