At Least Six People Injured As Russians Drop Two Glide Bombs On Kostiantynivka

The Russian military dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, injuring at least six people, according to preliminary information.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Six people were wounded as a result of strikes on Kostyantynivka. This evening the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the town. Six people aged 60 to 85 sustained injuries of varying severity,” Filashkin wrote.

All the wounded are receiving the necessary medical care, one person is in serious condition.

The explosions damaged 11 multi-story buildings, an infrastructure facility, a non-residential building, a gas pipeline and a power line.

Filashkin stressed that Kostiantynivka, like the rest of the Donetsk region, is now dangerous for life. Therefore, he once again urged residents to evacuate.

As reported, it is planned to expand the forced evacuation area in the Donetsk region.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin, Facebook