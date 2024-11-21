(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE

Introduction: What is Unseen?

The Unseen: Creating the World's First Decentralized Esports Platform

Unseen

is a next-generation game launcher that serves as both a decentralized e-sports platform and a gaming infrastructure designed for expansion. The core value proposition of Unseen revolves around its interoperability, enabling characters to move seamlessly between games, carrying their experience, cosmetics, and unlocks with them.

In essence, Unseen redefines gaming by eliminating the need to start from scratch when exploring new experiences or games. It is a never-ending MMO that offers equal growth opportunities to its users-whether they are creators expanding the platform or competitors driving engagement.

Unseen's Value Proposition: A Complete Overhaul of the Gaming Scene

The concept of Unseen is simple yet revolutionary. It can be likened to an app store dedicated to delivering high-quality video games, with the added benefit of interoperability.

Progress made in any of the self-contained games on Unseen is tied to the user's account and characters, making it more meaningful and transferable across the platform. This ensures the longevity of Unseen assets and their perpetual growth; even as individual games fade.

While games may end, ecosystems thrive forever.

The Architects of a New World

Unseen has been in development for the past four years, built by a team of over 60 industry professionals. It represents the creative vision of experienced artists and game developers. From the beginning, the team's primary focus has been to meet the highest standards of quality.

With characters at the platform's core, particular attention has been paid to their design. Industry veterans from Nickelodeon and MTV have meticulously crafted unique, endearing characters, ensuring that even the smallest details reflect their personalities. These efforts are complemented by game developers with over 15 years of experience who have built games with user bases exceeding 1.2 million players.

The Three Golden Pillars: Decentralization – Interoperability – Sustainability

Unseen is the world's first decentralized e-sports platform, making the dream of earning a sustainable income from playing video games a reality. What once seemed like an unattainable goal is now a concrete opportunity for those willing to invest the effort.

The platform features a global leaderboard that tracks player performance throughout each season. The top 25% of active players who accumulate the most experience share 30% of the platform's total seasonal revenue.

This model incentivizes participation and prioritizes sustainability over artificial, inflation-driven value. Furthermore, as characters gain experience, their value increases, making them more desirable in trades.

So, engagement is the most profitable aspect of Unseen for its users, ensuring a long, prosperous, and healthy platform lifecycle.

A Token of a Decentralized Economy

Unseen's economy is powered by $UNCN , the platform's native token. Running on the Polygon network, $UNCN can be acquired and traded on Uniswap

and QuickSwap . This token empowers both creators and players, with their revenue directly tied to $UNCN's value. The more users contribute to the platform's growth and longevity, the more lucrative the revenue-sharing model becomes.

After all, Unseen is a platform built for the people, and they are the sentinels guarding its well-being.

The Beginning of a New Era

As a dynamic, evolving world, Unseen will be introduced in phases, each bringing a host of new features for players to explore. The platform is set to launch during Q1 of 2025, and its debut will feature three in-house developed titles: CryptoRun, Spludge Wars, and Rektified. From day one, Unseen will also serve as a social hub, connecting various communities and offering players opportunities to compete with or against one another.

All in all, Unseen isn't just another game launcher-it's a gateway to a decentralized, player-driven future for gaming.

Photo -

SOURCE The Unseen

