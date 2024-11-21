Spain, Palestine Call For Two-State Solution, Condemn Escalation Against Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADIRD, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Spain and Palestine called on Thursday for ending the war in the Gaza Strip and reviving efforts for a two-state solution in the Middle East.

The two countries also condemned ongoing escalation against Lebanon, expressing support to the Lebanese and people.

These statements came following the joint Spanish-Palestinian ministerial meeting in Madrid chaired by Prime Pedro Sanchez and Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa.

The meeting resulted in the signing of four MoUs.

The two sides, in their joint statement, affirmed the importance of implementing June tenth's UNSC resolution 2735 resolution proposing a comprehensive three-phase ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza, allow the exchange of detainees and, enable the rapid delivery and handing of humanitarian aid.

Spain and Palestine welcomed all international efforts that would enable the two-state solution including an international peace conference for the Middle East.

The two officials welcomed the establishment of the international coalition for the two-state solution, which was proposed by Saudi Arabia last September and had its first meeting in October.

Sanchez and Mustafa both condemned the escalation against Lebanon, calling for the implementation of the 2006 UNSC resolution 1701 about ending hostilities and a permanent ceasefire in the agreed on zone south of Lebanon.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the Sanchez office affirmed that the meeting with the Palestinian Prime Minister reflected his country's support of the Palestine within the international domain.

The statement revealed that Spain had increase its humanitarian aid to Palestinian since 2023 until 2024 reaching thus far EUR 75 million (USD 79 million). (end)

hnd













MENAFN21112024000071011013ID1108912301