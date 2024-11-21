Arab Parliament Decries US Veto Of Draft Resolution To Silence The Guns

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament on Thursday condemned in strong terms the US veto, the fourth of its kind, at the UN Security Council casting aside a draft that calls for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The parliament chairperson, Mohammad Al-Yamahi, in a statement expressed regret that the UNSC failed to undertake its role, adding that the US move mirrors double standards that breach international laws and norms and strips the UN of its credibility.

Continuation of the entity's aggression as a result of this failure will lead to dangerous deterioration of the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, said Al-Yamahi adding that the US veto "has given the occupation entity the green light to escalate the aggression and continue the genocide and carry on with massacres against the Palestinian people." (end)

