Digital Alpha And Smart City Capital Mark Successful Launch Of Miami Dade Smart Lighting Project

SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC, and Smart City Capital, LLC mark the successful launch of a smart-city digital infrastructure concession. In 2021, Miami

Dade County awarded Miami Dade Smart Lighting Partners, LLC a concession for a fully integrated suite of streetlights, sensors, networks, and data analytics platforms as part of efforts to integrate smart technologies throughout Miami Dade County.

Since launching in 2017, Digital Alpha's core focus is digital infrastructure investing in operating companies and revenue share deals across three key verticals: next-gen networks (5G infrastructure investment and Wi-Fi 7 solutions globally), cloud computing and IoT-enabled smart city solutions. Since 2017, Smart City Capital has been enabling outcome-based, turnkey smart city solutions for its clients by creating intelligent corridors through intelligent lighting, inclusive fiber, fixed wireless, 5G, ultra-fast EV Charging networks, and smart, resilient infrastructures for under-served, urban municipalities and private entities. Together, the Companies launched the project.

Digital Alpha provided critical funding for the initial phase of the project. Miami Dade Smart Lighting Partners plans to bring new partners to fund the next stages of the project, as Digital Alpha directs its attention to other digital infrastructure projects. Digital Alpha appreciated the opportunity to work with Miami Dade County and Miami Dade Smart Lighting Partners to get the project underway and on a path to success. Both partners will continue to work together to ensure a smooth transition as future phases come online.

About Digital Alpha Advisors

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure required by the rapidly expanding digital economy, with total assets under management of over $2.0 billion. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. and has partnered with other leading Silicon Valley firms. Digital Alpha invests in next generation communications networks, IoT platforms for city infrastructure, and cloud-based data solutions. For more information, please visit .

About Smart City Capital

Smart City Capital is a master integrator that has been disruptive in the smart infrastructure market with its transformational, outcome-based solutions. Smart City Capital's strategies combine and integrate specific-use cases that solve key issues, such as eliminating the digital divide, reducing EV adoption barriers via addressing range anxiety, and providing inclusive economic development and improved life for all. Through its turnkey solutions tailored to public and private clients throughout North America and globally, Smart City Capital designs, builds, operates, and commercializes in a manner that actually creates revenue rather than consuming it. Smart City Capital is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Avi Oler

(702) 348-8999

