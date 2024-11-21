(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steps away from the Grand Mosque: New Saja Makkah Hotel Elevates Pilgrim Hospitality Experience

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi Arabia's Saja Hotels Group has opened its latest property, Saja Makkah, marking a significant expansion of its hospitality portfolio. Located in Makkah City's Kudai area, the new 4-star hotel features 360 rooms and suites, offering pilgrims and visitors affordable luxury accommodations with a three-minute shuttle service to the Holy Mosque.The hotel, operated by Saja Hospitality Solutions (SHS), a SIAD Holding Group subsidiary, celebrated its opening at multiple international events. The announcement was first made during SIAD Holding's annual gala dinner in Jeddah City last month, followed by promotional events in Jakarta, Cairo, Casablanca, London and Mumbai. These gatherings showcased the company's commitment to providing competitive pricing while maintaining high service standards for upcoming religious seasons.The official opening ceremony of Saja Makkah was attended by Eng. Mohannad Nabeel Khogeer, CEO and Chairman of SIAD Holding, M.Arch. Mulham Nabeel Khogeer, CEO of Saja Hospitality Solutions (SHS) and Vice President of the Hotels and Hospitality Projects Sector of SIAD Holding, along with the heads of SIAD Holding's subsidiaries and prominent figures in the tourism and hospitality sector. Attendees were introduced to the hotel's features, services, and facilities, emphasizing the commitment to the highest quality standards in hospitality.As a real-world experience, some guests boarded a shuttle bus to the Holy Mosque, enjoying a comfortable journey that took no more than three minutes."Saja Makkah is a symbol of our commitment to excellence and our dedication to serving pilgrims and visitors from all around the world, in alignment with the goals of the Doyof Al-Rahman Program within Saudi Vision 2030," stated Eng. Mohannad Khogeer.M.Arch. Mulham Khogeer, expressed, "We strongly believe that everyone deserves to experience a rich spiritual journey in Makkah with comfort and uniqueness."He added, "Saja Makkah embodies our commitment to providing unique hospitality at an affordable price, making it the ideal choice for pilgrims and travelers seeking luxurious accommodations that fit their budget while offering them privacy and comfort on every visit."Saja Makkah is more than just a place to stay; it offers guests an enriching experience designed to meet their needs and exceed expectations. The hotel provides a variety of world-class facilities to ensure every visitor's stay is both comfortable and memorable.The hotel's signature 24-hour room service ensures personalized attention, with dedicated staff delivering prompt assistance whenever guests require it. This premium amenity reflects the hotel's commitment to guest comfort and convenience.Spacious prayer rooms provide guests with tranquil spaces for worship, offering a serene environment for religious observances throughout their stay.The hotel offers secure private parking facilities, giving guests convenient access to their vehicles after daily activities and religious observances.Culinary delights await at the restaurant and café, which serve a wide variety of delicious meals and beverages throughout the day. Whether craving international cuisine or local flavors, every palate will be satisfied.Saja Makkah is not just a hotel but a testament to Saudi Arabia's burgeoning hospitality industry. The hotel embodies the warmth and generosity of the Saudi people, offering guests a truly immersive cultural experience."We are proud to be a Saudi brand showcasing the best of our hospitality projects on such a sacred stage," said M.Arch. Mulham Khogeer.

