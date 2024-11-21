Bruce Kneeland Of Kneeland Services Has Signed With Finch Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- (Des Moines, IA) Nicolle McClure, Owner and President of Finch Marketing and GRX Marketing , announces that her companies have retained the service of Bruce Kneeland, Principal Consultant of Kneeland Services. Kneeland will be assisting with accelerating both Finch and GRX Marketing's overall growth.Kneeland comes to McClure with an extensive background in the pharmacy industry and is a well-known figure in the marketplace. Before setting out on his own and establishing Kneeland Services in 2002, Kneeland served many years as an executive with several major companies, among them Medicine Shoppe International, Health Mart, and the Family Pharmacy (now Good Neighbor Pharmacy).Kneeland's primary role will be to represent Finch Marketing. Kneeland says he is excited to be working with McClure and team, and thinks companies bringing new programs, products, or services to the pharmacy marketplace can benefit from McClure's experience and connections in the industry.“I have known and collaborated with Nicolle for about 10 years now, and am continuously impressed with her integrity, creativity, and ability to surround herself with top-notch talent,” says Kneeland.Kneeland says companies trying to sell to pharmacies need to understand the time, financial, and personnel challenges pharmacies face. Kneeland says Finch Marketing's experience, proven tools, and methods can help companies of all sizes communicate the benefits they bring to pharmacy owners more effectively. McClure believes Kneeland's popular podcast program,“Pharmacy Crossroads”, and his experience in doing more than a dozen pharmacy road trips and scores of journal articles make him a perfect addition to her two companies.About Finch MarketingFinch Marketing, established in 2022, is a sister company to GRX Marketing. For more than a decade, GRX Marketing has provided customized and comprehensive marketing solutions to independent pharmacies across the United States, currently serving over 300 clients. Using that knowledge, Finch Marketing is branching off to assist companies, large and small, more effectively sell their products or services to pharmacies.“One of the things that makes Finch and GRX Marketing unique is the industry experience and knowledge we have. GRX Marketing started as an in-house agency for a small chain of pharmacies in the Midwest. The services we provide pharmacies are based off real-world experience with working for those pharmacies,” states McClure.To learn more about Finch Marketing and the services they offer, visit .

