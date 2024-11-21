In Its Third Humankindex Study, Dexian Finds Business Leaders Embrace Kind Leadership Less Today Than Two Years Ago

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Despite evidence that kind leadership leads to greater business & talent outcomes, business leaders are embracing kind leadership less today than two years ago.

- Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEOMCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dexian, a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions, today released the findings of its third HumanKindex Study. Consistent with previous years, the 2024 HumanKindex Study points to a clear connection between kind leadership and a range of greater business and talent outcomes. However, the data also indicates that companies and their leaders are embracing kind leadership less today than they were two years ago.In fact, when describing their current employers' leadership style, workers stated that their executive team prioritized goal attainment more than any other style, including kindness.“It makes sense that many organizations face the ongoing challenge of balancing kindness and compassion with the demands of revenue growth and profitability,” says Maruf Ahmed, CEO of Dexian.“Ample data confirms that these qualities are essential to building a sustainable and resilient business-a belief we at Dexian share as we work to keep kindness as integral to our mission as financial success. We do so because we have seen the substantial impact kind leadership can have on a range of business outcomes.”A key component of the research is an index created to measure and track companies' adoption and practice of kindness, called the HumanKindex. Using a range from 1 to 100, the HumanKindex calculates the degree to which U.S. companies and their leaders are adopting kindness as a core value and leadership style. This year, the HumanKindex: U.S. Employers declined from 71.5 in 2022 to 71.2, while the HumanKindex: U.S. Workforce also declined slightly from 60.6 to 60.The decline in both indexes represents a notable trend, particularly given that nearly six in ten workers believe today's current environment has created a greater need for kind leadership and kind cultures and that companies need to be much more committed to building a culture of kindness to achieve success – a sentiment that increased seven percentage points from 2022.In addition, as business and hiring leaders seek to harness new ways of securing, retaining, and optimizing talent, the 2024 HumanKindex research finds job seekers credit kind leadership and cultures for a range of aspects critical to organizational success – and will increasingly take leadership and culture into account when making future job decisions. Workers believe a kind culture or leadership has had a positive impact on their:.Overall work performance (83%).Productivity (82%).Engagement level (80%).Ability to collaborate (79%).Ability to innovate (76%)Moreover, 53% of employees agree that kind leadership is more important to them than ever when choosing an employer or job – up from 49% in 2022. And 39% say that when weighing future job decisions, a“leads with kindness” leadership style will be the most influential factor in choosing their next job.Additionally, employers who have embraced a kind culture and leadership say it has had a positive impact on a range of outcomes, including:.Recruitment and retention of workers (83%).Worker productivity (87%).Collaboration among workers (89%).Employee engagement (88%).More competitive advantage (89%).Increased financial performance (36%).Greater innovation among employees (59%)“Kind leadership, emphasizing empathy, inclusion, ethical integrity, and innovation, offers a pathway to navigate the challenges and demands placed on leaders today,” says Ahmed.“By adopting this approach, leaders can inspire trust and cooperation, harness collective human potential, and drive meaningful change. The call for kind leadership is not just a reflection of changing times but a clarion call for progress toward greater business performance and innovation.”About the HumanKindex:The 2024 HumanKindex Survey was conducted on behalf of Dexian by national market data services firm, Attest, in August 2024. The survey was administered online to 1,500 full-time (30+ hours per week) workers, ages 18 and older, as well as 500 C-suite executives. The survey includes representation across age, gender, geographies, and industries. The 2024 HumanKindex report is the result of the data gathered with this survey. The full report is available on the Dexian website: .About Dexian:Dexian is a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions with nearly 12,000 employees and 70 locations worldwide. It is one of the largest IT and professional staffing companies and the second largest minority-owned staffing company in the U.S. Dexian was launched in 2023 and created from the combination of DISYS, Signature Consultants, and other strategic acquisitions.Dexian fuses the best elements of its legacy companies to create a platform that connects talent, technology, and organizations to produce game-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. Dexian's brands include Dexian DISYS, Dexian Signature Consultants, Dexian Government Solutions, Dexian Talent Development, and Dexian IT Solutions. To learn more visit .

