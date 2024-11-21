Atlas Renewable Energy Signs Agreement With V.Tal, Driving Sustainable Growth In Latin America's Data Center Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atlas Renewable Energy, an international renewable solutions provider, is entering the data center sector in Latin America through a contract with Sao Paulo-based and data storage provider V.tal. As part of the agreement, Atlas is building the Draco Solar plant in the Brazilian city of Arinos, generating about 1,150 GWh of clean energy annually.“With this contract, we aim to service Latin America's data centers by shifting toward sustainable energy solutions, especially given their ever-increasing importance in our region and the world,” said Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy.“Our agreement with V.tal solidifies our footprint in Latin America's data center sector. But it is only the first step; we look forward to supporting the operations of digital infrastructure companies throughout the region, helping drive growth powered by clean energy, as well as competitiveness in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry.”Data centers have gained significant momentum on the regional and global stage, driven by the rise of artificial intelligence, the proliferation of 5G networks, and the growing demand for multi-screen experiences. As information sharing among millions of users accelerates exponentially, the industry faces an urgent need for a reliable and predictable energy supply and enhanced energy efficiency.The Draco solar plant (579 MWp) will dedicate 710 GWh of its full capacity annually to powering V.tal's buildings throughout Brazil, as well as the current and future data center park owned by Tecto, the company's data center business unit. The remaining capacity will be available for purchase by other companies seeking to meet their sustainability goals. Hospital network Primavera Saúde and poultry producer Rivelli have both already signed contracts to receive power from the new plant.V.tal is a leading provider of end-to-end digital infrastructure solutions, owning a large shared optical fiber network in Brazil. Controlled by investment funds managed by BTG Pactual, the company delivers integrated connectivity and infrastructure solutions that power telecommunications operators and internet service providers nationwide.About Atlas Renewable EnergyAtlas Renewable Energy is a leading international renewable energy company, boasting an asset portfolio of over 8.4 GW. This includes 2.5 GW in advanced development stages, ready for contracting, and 3.6 GW currently operational. The Atlas strategy is focused on helping large corporations make the energy transition to 100% clean energy. For more information, please visitAtlas Renewable Energy Media ContactsLLYCKhy Labri - ...alJhonatan Maquen - ...alAbout V.talV.tal is a global end-to-end digital infrastructure solutions company and owner of the largest neutral fiber optic network in Brazil, which serves telecom operators, internet, content and cloud providers. The company has more than 22 million homes passed, available for FTTH (Fiber To The Home) provision, 26,000 kilometers of submarine cables linking Brazil to Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Colombia, Bermuda and the United States, as well as the data centers of its subsidiary Tecto distributed between Brazil and Colombia. It is also a signatory of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labor, the environment and the fight against corruption.About Tecto Data CentersTecto Data Centers is a business unit of the company V.tal, which offers unique Edge and Hyperscale solutions, with the ability to offer a complete and integrated portfolio of connectivity solutions from the V.tal ecosystem. With neutral operations and an experienced team, Tecto guarantees performance and continuous availability, with sustainability and national digitalization as important pillars of its business.V.tal and Tecto Media ContactsAgência PubBeatryz Bonatelli - 13 98204-0346 ...Raquel Secco - 11 99165-9973 ...

