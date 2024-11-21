Viveev Collaborates With Texas Best Smokehouse #10 To Install Cutting-Edge DC Fast Chargers At Legendary Travel Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jason Kim, CEO of viveEVDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- viveEV Charging Solutions, a premier and provider of advanced electric vehicle charging solutions, announced today it has signed a contract with Texas Best Smokehouse #10, a family-owned premier facility brand, focusing on delivering exceptional Texan service and products, to install state-of-the-art DC fast chargers (DCFC) at its bustling Grapevine, TX location, which includes a major Texaco gas station and popular restaurant. Located near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, this high-traffic site offers exceptional visibility and access, providing customers with a seamless and fast EV charging experience.As part of the agreement, viveEV will deploy its flagship 600kW Ultra Slim DCFC. With a compact footprint of just 28.15 by 6.85 inches, this unique charger delivers impressive power in a sleek and efficient package, making it an ideal charger for Texas Best Smokehouse customers. The installation is slated for as early as June 2025.“This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for viveEV to showcase our innovative technology and modern design to a wide range of customers,” said Jason Kim, CEO of viveEV.“Texas Best Smokehouse is an iconic destination, and these chargers will not only enhance their offerings but also introduce more drivers to the benefits of fast, reliable charging.”Texas Best Smokehouse is equally enthusiastic about the partnership.“We're thrilled to offer such a cutting-edge service to our customers,” said Ryan Safa, Director of Operations at Texas Best Smokehouse #10 at Texas Best Smokehouse.“The addition of viveEV's fast chargers will not only attract a new audience to our location but also align with our commitment to providing high-quality and convenient services.”The benefits of viveEV's charging stations extend beyond rapid charging capabilities. They integrate advanced safety features, intuitive user interfaces, and high-efficiency energy management, ensuring a reliable and user-friendly experience for every driver.With this initial deployment in Grapevine, Texas Best Smokehouse is exploring the possibility of expanding EV charging services to other locations, underscoring their confidence in viveEV's technology and service.For more information on viveEV's charging solutions, visit viveEV.###About viveEV ChargingviveEV Charging, a member of the PNE Systems and Wonik PNE family, is a premier manufacturer and provider of advanced electric vehicle charging solutions. Known for its cutting-edge technology, commitment to reliability, and sleek design, viveEV offers a complete suite of solutions, from high-efficiency Level 2 and DCFC chargers to full-service installation and support. With nearly two decades of experience and over 15,000 chargers deployed globally, viveEV is dedicated to empowering the transition to a sustainable future with EV charging solutions that meet the growing demands of businesses, property owners and fleet operators. Through continuous innovation and a customer-first approach, viveEV is driving progress in the EV industry by making reliable, high-performance charging accessible across the U.S.

