Lisa Raff Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer At Missionsquare Retirement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Raff as Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Ms. Raff will lead the Human Resources team and drive initiatives that support MissionSquare's mission and values, focusing on the human capital strategy, leadership development, talent acquisition, total rewards, diversity, and inclusion.

Andre Robinson, President and CEO of MissionSquare Retirement, commented,“We are thrilled to have Lisa join our leadership team. Her extensive experience and proven ability to drive organizational success and foster a positive work culture will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. Our most important resource is our people and I look forward to Lisa's leadership in helping us build high performing teams.”

Ms. Raff joins MissionSquare Retirement with a distinguished career in human resources, having held senior positions at several prominent organizations. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Human Resources at Voya Financial, where she played a key role supporting the Workplace Solutions business. Her strategic vision and leadership were instrumental in driving organizational change, business growth and enhancing employee engagement.

Prior to Voya Financial, Ms. Raff held senior roles at The Hanover Insurance Group and The Hartford Financial Services Group. At Hanover, she provided strategic business consulting to multiple lines of business, leading to increased market share and operational efficiencies. At The Hartford, she led strategic HR services for multiple lines of business followed by leading HR for Specialty Risk Services.

Ms. Raff holds an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a BA in Communications from the University of Connecticut.

About MissionSquare Retirement

Since our founding in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement has been dedicated to simplifying the path to retirement security for public service employees. As a mission-based financial services company, we manage and administer over $80.4 billion in assets.* Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and personalized advice sets us apart. Explore how we enable public service workers to build a secure financial future. For more information, visit or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

*As of October 31, 2024. Includes 457, 401, 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.

