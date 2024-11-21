Military Communication Market Size To Worth USD 54.04 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 7.34% - Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Military Communication Size & Share Report

Military Communication Market Driven by Rising Demand for Advanced Defense Communication Solutions

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Military Communication Market Size was valued at USD 28.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 54.04 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.34% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”The rising demand for immediate situational awareness, sophisticated communication technologies, and smooth data exchange between command centers, mobile units, and distant sites is driving the military communication market. Nations across the globe are making significant investments in secure communication technologies to bolster defense capabilities, accelerate response times, and optimize operations during peacekeeping, humanitarian, and combat missions.This market includes a range of systems, such as satellite communication (SATCOM), military radios, and secure networking technologies. The need for SATCOM systems has increased significantly because of their dependability and range, particularly in isolated and challenging environments. Military radio systems continue to be essential due to their durability in difficult conditions, whereas secure network solutions and communication management platforms are gaining preference for their capability to consolidate various communication types into a unified system. With the rise of new threats, defense agencies are progressively allocating resources to cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cybersecurity measures to protect communications.Get a Sample PDF of Military Communication Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)- Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)- Thales Group (France)- Elbit Systems (Israel)- L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US)- Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)- BAE Systems (UK)- Saab AB (Sweden)- Aselsan A.S (Turkey)- Viasat Inc (US)- Rheinmetall AG (Germany)Segment AnalysisBy Component: The military satcom sector led, holding a significant market share in 2023. These systems are essential for safe, long-distance communications, allowing military forces to sustain real-time contact across extensive geographical regions, including isolated or adversarial settings. Due to the growing dependence on satellite communication for essential defense activities like command and control, surveillance, and reconnaissance, Military Satcom systems dominate the market.By Communication Mode: The market was led by ground-based communications in 2023. These systems ensure crucial connectivity for military personnel, particularly in combat areas and isolated sites. Land-based communication systems, such as radio and secure communication networks, are essential for ensuring command and control in ground military operations. They facilitate instant communication among different military units and act as the foundation for ground-based defense tactics.By Application: The command-and-control application led the segment in 2023, holding more than 35% market share. This section includes essential communication systems that enable military leaders to manage and direct operations effectively. Command and control systems are essential for synchronized military strategies, facilitating smooth communication between command centers and operational units. As modern warfare grows more complex, the necessity for strong command and control systems is increasing, propelling this segment's leading position in the market.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By ComponentMilitary Satcom SystemsMilitary Radio SystemsMilitary Security SystemsCommunication Management SystemsBy Communication TypeShipborne CommunicationsGround-Based CommunicationsUnderwater CommunicationsAir-Ground CommunicationsAirborne CommunicationBy ApplicationCommand and ControlRoutine OperationsSituational AwarenessOthersBy End-UserLand ForcesNaval ForcesAir ForcesRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the military communication market in 2023 with over 35% market share and is projected to become the fastest-growing segment during 2024-2032, bolstered by substantial government funding and investment in advanced defense technology. The established defense ecosystem in the region, coupled with major input from leading firms like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, fosters ongoing innovation in communication solutions. North America's emphasis on advanced satellite systems, AI-driven communication platforms, and strong cybersecurity strategies strengthens its market standing. Moreover, the requirement for smooth communication by the U.S. military across land, air, and sea domains reinforces the supremacy of this area, as secure communication is vital for numerous defense activities globally.Recent Developments-April 2023 - Boeing launched a next-generation military SATCOM satellite to enhance secure communication capabilities.-July 2024 - Lockheed Martin introduced an AI-powered communication system designed for real-time data sharing.-July 2024 - RTX Corp. has secured a $1.9 billion contract to develop smart munitions for ships and land that will identify, follow, and eliminate incoming ballistic missiles.Purchase Single User PDF of Military Communication Market Forecast Report @Future Trends in the Military Communication MarketThe military communication market is expected to witness transformative trends over the next decade. Key trends include the increasing adoption of AI and machine learning for real-time threat detection and response, which will enhance situational awareness and decision-making. Additionally, the growing use of 5G technology in defense will provide faster and more reliable communication channels, facilitating high-speed data transfer across multiple platforms. Another significant trend is the development of quantum communication technologies, which promise near-impenetrable security against cyber threats. Finally, advances in cybersecurity protocols and encryption will be critical in safeguarding military communications against evolving threats, ensuring data integrity and mission success.Key Points From TABLE OF CONTENTChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Military Communication Market Segmentation, by ComponentChapter 8. Military Communication Market Segmentation, by Communication TypeChapter 9. Military Communication Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 10. Military Communication Market Segmentation, by End-UserChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued...Make an Inquiry Before Buying @

