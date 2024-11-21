(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Augmentir Named 2024 Connected Worker Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

Augmentir's exceptional performance and contributions in the global ACW solutions space highlight its dedication to sustained innovations and higher customer value.





SAN ANTONIO, TX. – November 21, 2024 – Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the augmented connected worker (ACW) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Augmentir with the 2024 Global Company of the Year Award.

Offering a world-class artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ACW solution, Augmentir enables industrial companies to enhance their frontline workforce's safety, quality, and efficiency. Augmentir illustrates remarkable agility and addresses unmet customer needs by developing purpose-driven products that deliver tangible outcomes and constantly evolve alongside the market. This adaptability enables it to set higher performance and innovation benchmarks, raising the bar for existing and new market players. Augmentir has a broad global customer base, with successful product deployments in over 75 countries, demonstrating a far-reaching impact. This notable base exhibits the company's product excellence and entails many prominent names, including Colgate-Palmolive, Mondelēz International, Armstrong World Industries, Hitachi Energy, and Müller Group.

Augmentir's upward momentum in a highly competitive global market demonstrates its unsurpassed capacity to continuously and quickly create solutions that exceed industry expectations. Augmentir is created by the same visionary experts behind multiple software technology revolutions (Wonderware Software, Lighthammer, and ThingWorx), indicating the company's unmatched technological and market knowledge. AugieTM, Augmentir's GenAI Suite of AI services and assistants for industrial frontline work is a solid example of the company's incomparable emphasis on continuous innovations, differentiating itself from competing products with broad applicability, efficiency-driven features, and unmatched customer benefits.

Agustin Fabris, research analyst for Industrial Automation & Software at Frost & Sullivan, observed,“Augmentir offers one of the most comprehensive ACW platforms on the market. Its diverse customer base, outstanding growth rates, advanced AI and skills management capabilities, and innovative product roadmap will ensure that the company maintains its leadership position for years to come.”

Augmentir's holistic technology platform surpasses competitors by helping customers digitize skills and training, work instructions, checklists, and standard operating procedures while curating transformative digital workflows and integrations that unite frontline workers with their business' digital threads. The company's ability to quickly tackle changing trends with problem-driven solutions is remarkable, showcasing unsurpassed adaptability and market readiness. As a growth-centric company, Augmentir proactively explores new opportunities, product development and upgrades, partnerships, and customer acquisitions, exponentially magnifying its business infrastructure. Since Augmentir platform's inception, the company has been at the forefront of AI innovation in the ACW sector. Augmentir's value-driven, outcome-oriented, and user-centric best practices translate into longstanding and nurturing stakeholder relations, further cementing its industry position as a technology and people leader.

“Augmentir persistently surpasses competitors with its relentless focus on research and development, customer feedback, and ability to evolve alongside the market. Harnessing the power of GenAI and growth-driven initiatives, Augmentir well-equips itself to deliver robust customer value and benefits while achieving exponential business expansion globally,” added Iqra Azam, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. Augmentir earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for its strong overall performance in the ACW industry.

About Augmentir

AugmentirTM is the world's only AI-Powered Connected Worker solution. Augmentir's software includes a complete suite of connected worker capabilities, connectors to business systems, and broad extensibility that enable manufacturers to digitize their frontline operations, reduce onboarding time, and increase workforce productivity. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir's suite of tools to deliver effective skills management, training, digital workflow, and collaboration for today's more dynamic industrial workforce. For more information, please visit .

About Camila Tinajero





Marketing & Events Coordinator - Best Practices Recognition

...

View all posts by Camila Tinajero