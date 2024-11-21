Cannabisnewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) To Host Spaces Event, Share Comprehensive Update On Destino Ranch

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) (“GTV”)

today announced its plans to host a Spaces call at 1:30 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, on the company's official X account,

@GTV_Inc . Steffan Dalsgaard, president of Golden Triangle Ventures and CEO of Lavish Entertainment, alongside Marco Moreno, president of Lavish Entertainment, will lead the event and deliver a comprehensive update on the company's transformative flagship project -

Destino Ranch .

GTV's wholly owned subsidiary Lavish Entertainment is spearheading the development of Destino Ranch, which is poised to become a world-renowned destination and premier experiential hospitality and entertainment venue, including immersive art installations, tourist attractions and activities. The project aims to set a new standard in experiential entertainment by merging large-scale festivals, interactive art and luxury tourism into a single iconic destination.

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (“GTV”)

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors, along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors in which this company aims to do business. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals supports each division and continues to help the company grow daily. Being a publicly traded company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the business that management believes it can and will become. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

