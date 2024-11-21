Abu Saileik: Govt Keen To Achieve 'Efficient' Public Sector Performance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) - The is implementing the guidelines outlined by King Abdullah II in Speech from the Throne Speech, which stressed the need to make progress in Jordan's administrative modernization, aimed to improve services provided to citizens, and accelerate work to achieve an efficient public administration, of State for Public Sector Development Dr. Khair Abu Saileik said.The minister made the remarks during a dialogue held Thursday with human resources directors in several ministries and government departments, on the instructions issued to implement Public Sector Human Resources Management Bylaw for 2024.Abu Saileik also noted the government's role in supporting and enabling the Civil Service and Public Administration Commission to carry out its monitoring role, in cooperation with the relevant authorities to raise the level of public service.Abu Saileik added that the Kingdom's human resources and institutional development units will be entrusted with the bylaw's "effective" implementation, stating the ministry has received all feedback on the new regulationto improve its axes.To implement the new bylaw, he noted a set of relevant instructions were issued with "high professionalism," primarily public employee recruitment, performance assessment, overtime allowance, and annual increases for academic qualifications.On future action, the minister urged continuous contact with the Kingdom's competent institutions to clarify any text or procedure to streamline and advance public work and eliminate obstacles.