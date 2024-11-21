FM, EU High Representative Talk Ties, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, welcomed European Union Vice President and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, on his latest visit to the Kingdom in his current position, which he will leave next month.Safadi and Borrell talked about measures to improve the connection between Jordan and Europe in a number of areas.They also talked about the illegal Israeli actions that threaten the prospects of a fair and comprehensive peace and drive the situation closer to a blowup, as well as attempts to halt Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.Safadi and Borrell also talked about the severe drop in foreign assistance as well as efforts to end the Syrian situation.Safadi commended Borrell "for all the efforts he made during his term to strengthen Jordanian-European relations," pointing to the progress that has been shown in numerous cooperation initiatives, during a joint press conference.Safadi cited the Jordanian-European Partnership Committee's recent decision to transform ties into a strategic partnership "with all the new doors and horizons that this opens for cooperation."He added: "Thank you, Josep, for all the good efforts you have made, which reflect the keenness to strengthen the Jordanian-European partnership relations, in which we see a strategic partnership and strong friendship relations."Safadi also praised Borrell for his clear positions advocating for the application of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as his dedication to European and common human values. He also called for an end to Israel's aggression in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis that the people of Gaza are experiencing as a result of this aggression, and the fulfillment of the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination and the right to live in freedom and dignity in their own sovereign state on their own territory in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution.Safadi continued by saying that he had an extensive discussion with Borrell about how to proceed with coordinated efforts to halt the aggression on Gaza and Lebanon and put an end to the humanitarian crisis that is getting worse every day, based on the discussion that took place yesterday when he was welcomed by His Majesty King Abdullah II.Safadi issued a dire warning about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, especially in northern Gaza, "where we see a reality that can only be described as inhumane, with Israel preventing the entry of aid and ethnic cleansing operations." People are dying from malnutrition, thirst, and a lack of medicine.According to Safadi, the Kingdom's stance is obvious and has been reaffirmed by His Majesty the King on multiple occasions. The Kingdom's current priorities are to halt the aggression and the humanitarian crisis before making a sincere attempt to bring about a fair and sustainable peace in the area, which can only be achieved by the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on June 4, 1967 lines, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital.Safadi added: "We in the Kingdom will continue to work with all our partners, the European Union, the world and our brothers in the region to achieve these goals.""And every amount of assistance that arrives has a real impact in preventing people from dying of hunger, thirst, or because of the lack of medicine," he emphasized, adding that Jordan also continues to deliver all the aid it can. As directed by His Majesty the King, Jordan sent eight Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft to carry high-value aid help that the people need to Gaza yesterday as part of a significant aid delivery operation.Safadi said: "We have always stressed that this is not an alternative to opening the land crossings because adequate aid delivery to Gaza will not be possible unless all crossings are opened and all the aid needed by the Palestinians is allowed to enter, and the United Nations organizations are allowed to work freely to receive this aid and distribute it to all areas of the Strip."Regarding the International Criminal Court's issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Safadi responded, "The decisions of the International Criminal Court must be respected and implemented.""The court is an international institution, and all member states are required to respect its decisions. Since there are 124 member states of the court, all of these countries are required to respect this decision," Safadi continued."The Palestinian people deserve justice," Safadi emphasized. Since the purpose of legal institutions is to uphold justice and hold people accountable, this judgment ought to be respected. All member states are required to recognize this court, the court's ruling, and the court must play its role and rule.""The international community cannot selectively accept court decisions in some cases and reject them in others," Safadi continued. The International Criminal Court had issued arrest warrants in the past, and there was a global consensus that these rulings ought to be abided by. What we want is that everyone take responsibility for their actions, that justice be served, and that the court's rulings be upheld. Selectivity in the court's operations is not and should not exist, nor should it be politicized.Since this is a professional, global organization that is governed by laws, precedents, and work ethics, we stress once more how important it is to uphold these rulings, allow justice to be served, and hold everyone accountable for their actions.Safadi emphasized that "Jordan has called for accountability since day one, respect for international law, respect for the United Nations Charter, and respect for all the requirements of international law is necessary not only to deal with the aggression and killing it has produced, the war crimes it has included, and the crimes it has committed against the Palestinian people, but it is also a necessity for the credibility of international law and the credibility of the institutions of joint international action.""Now that we have an arrest warrant, we must face reality. Along with stopping the use of starvation as a weapon, stopping the massacres in Gaza, stopping the massacres that violate international law, ending the aggression, and allowing enough humanitarian aid to reach every area of the Gaza Strip, this decision must also serve as a message to the entire international community, according to Safadi.The entire world community is currently dealing with this crucial period. Will it follow the law and international law, or will it permit the balance of power and politics to thwart the administration of justice? Will it be necessary to take the long-delayed step of establishing a genuine and effective international stance that demands an end to the aggression, respect for international law, and an end to the killing of Palestinians by shooting them or denying them access to food and medicine?"We have provided everything that could be provided to convince the international community to take a real effective international position that ends this aggression," Safadi said in response to a question, adding that the international community had failed to stop the aggression on Gaza and its expansion to Lebanon. "However, Israel continued its aggression in violation of resolutions issued by the Security Council, the United Nations General Assembly, and the International Court of Justice."He went on to say that because so many nations contest this narrative and reject its logic, the Israeli narrative no longer has the same resonance as it did at the start of the conflict. Regarding the Kingdom, Safadi went on, "His Majesty the King's efforts are obvious and clear, and the entire world is aware of their impact and scope." This endeavor has continued and will continue, not only in the political arena, where pressure is being applied to halt the aggression, but also in the humanitarian realm, where international organizations are being contacted, powerful forces and partners in the international community are being contacted, and brothers are being coordinated.Borrell, in turn, emphasized that Jordan is an essential partner and "an anchor of stability and wisdom in the eye of the storm," praising the depth of the strategic partnership between the European Union and Jordan.In this context, Borrell conveyed his gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah II, who is trusted and respected by the international community. He also highlighted his pride in the high honor that His Majesty the King bestowed upon him by bestowing upon him the Kawkab Medal of the First Degree.He emphasized that Jordan has consistently upheld the values of integrity, diversity, and cooperation; justified the Hashemite guardianship of the Christian and Islamic holy places in Jerusalem; and demanded justice for the Palestinians in obtaining their legitimate rights.Borrell emphasized the European Union's commitment to supporting Jordan financially with 500 million euros, pointing out that the EU is willing to strengthen its partnership agreement with the Kingdom and cooperate in the areas of security, trade, human development, and technology. It will also help it implement the three modernization paths: political, economic, and administrative.He emphasized that the elections were fair and transparent and commended Jordan's efforts in holding parliamentary elections last September and helping the European Union mission oversee the process."There is a tragic and miserable situation in Gaza, and I will do everything I can to make everyone know what is happening in Gaza," Borrell said in reference to the Israeli aggression on Gaza, emphasizing the need for the international community to take action to stop the humanitarian crisis and massacre there. Although the Strip lacks residential areas, people are nonetheless attempting to live there and are being killed by bombs on a daily basis. Since the death rate is less than five or nine years old, I continue to argue that this war is against children.Borrell stressed that Israel's decision to end the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees' (UNRWA) operations in the occupied Palestinian territories was condemned by the European Union. He also commended the creation of an international coalition for peace and support for the two-state solution efforts, as well as the ongoing efforts to assist the Palestinian people in obtaining their rights.Borrell emphasized that the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Galant, and others must be respected and followed. This ruling is legally binding on all nations and partners in the court.