Veronica Wu Has Expanded The Most Compelling Composition In Her Catalog To Fully Captivate Your Senses - Under The Ocean Arrives Online In 2025!

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As prolific as professional, composer Veronica Wu has built her legacy in through the art of telling stories through sound. Dedicated to the craft from day one, she has cultivated a relationship with music unlike any other by paying close attention to the finest details & being able to hear the kind of complex intricacies that separate the good from the great. Through an extensive education that includes a BA in Composition and Scoring, to a Master's Degree in Theory and Composition, Veronica has spent her lifetime immersed within the musical realm – and she's about to embark on her most exciting adventure yet with the recording of an updated expansion of her acclaimed cello suite to be released next year, entitled "Under the Ocean."

Originally composed in three movements, Veronica has revitalized & refreshed "Under the Ocean" with profound perspective that has been driven by her passion for creating music that people can genuinely feel flow right through their mind, body, and soul. Enhancing her original composition with enchanting new dynamics that accentuates her uniqueness in remarkable new ways that build upon the innovative versatility, powerful emotions, and spellbinding musicianship of "Under the Ocean," her fully expanded version is designed with multiple movements that add sonically astonishing layers of depth to the story.

With the official recording scheduled for early 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Veronica has already started to lay the groundwork in arranging for the very best to assist in bringing her vision for "Under the Ocean" to its complete potential. Through a collaborative process that focuses intently on adding the right textures & tones to the highly imaginative twists & turns of her stunningly evocative composition, Veronica is more determined than ever to prove that "Under the Ocean" can provide the world with an all-new auditory experience with the cello that will leave listeners completely in awe. Through Veronica's gift for creating compelling compositions that embrace complexity, sincerity, and skill as one – "Under the Ocean" is set to become the remarkable achievement in her catalog, and a highlight for the artistic integrity & authenticity she brings to the realm of Modern Classical music. Join her next year for the release of "Under The Ocean" like it has never been heard before, revitalized and destined for everyone to enjoy, worldwide.

