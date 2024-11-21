SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PIK, ACNB, PIRS, OBDE On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to relating to:

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK )'s

merger with Nina Footwear Corp. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Nina's stockholders will own 80% of Kidpik's outstanding common stock. If you are a Kidpik shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB )'s

merger with Traditions Bancorp, Inc. If you are an ACNB shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS )'s

merger with Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. Pre-merger Pieris shareholders are expected to own approximately 18% of the combined company. If you are a Pieris shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE )'s

merger with Blue Owl Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed merger, OBDE shareholders will receive newly issued shares of OBDC for each share of OBDE based on an exchange ratio determined prior to closing. If you are an OBDE shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

