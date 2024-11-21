Aquila Recognized As An Avetta 2024 Diversity Leader For Advancing Workplace Inclusion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquila is proud to announce its recognition as an Avetta 2024 Diversity Leader. This award highlights Aquila's ongoing commitment to embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into every facet of its operations, workforce, and client engagements.

Avetta , a global leader in risk management, connects organizations with qualified suppliers and contractors to promote safe, sustainable workplaces. By addressing risks related to health, safety, security, performance, and sustainability, Avetta ensures its partners uphold high standards, making the Diversity Leader designation a testament to Aquila's excellence.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering inclusivity and equity, values that drive our business forward," said Angela Bances, Aquila's Human Resources Director, SPHR. "Through this achievement, we not only strengthen our internal culture but also deliver real value to our clients by creating programs and environments where diverse needs are met, and all participants feel seen, supported, and empowered."

As a trusted provider of corporate fitness and wellness solutions, Aquila's DEI initiatives translate into tangible benefits for its clients. These include more inclusive wellness programming, culturally relevant fitness solutions, and initiatives designed to improve employee engagement and satisfaction. By addressing the unique needs of diverse workforces, Aquila helps clients foster healthier, more cohesive teams while enhancing workplace productivity.

"Diversity is not just a value; it's a business imperative," said I. Yvan Miklin, President & CEO of Aquila. "This recognition from Avetta validates our efforts and underscores our ability to provide innovative, inclusive services that adapt to the evolving needs of our clients. It inspires us to set even higher standards for measurable impact and meaningful progress."

By earning this distinction, Aquila demonstrates its ability to help clients create environments where inclusivity and equity fuel success. Whether it's designing tailored fitness programs, supporting mental well-being, or fostering healthier workplaces, Aquila's expertise in DEI delivers measurable outcomes that benefit employees and organizations alike.

For more information about Aquila and its approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit Aquila .

About Aquila

A pioneering force in workplace health and wellness solutions, Aquila boasts 30 years of prowess in designing, developing, and managing workplace amenities, fitness services, and wellbeing engagement. The Aquila model also provides demonstrable ROI through data gathering and reporting.

For Press Inquiries:

Aquila

1221 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1060

Miami, FL 33131

T (305) 400-8444

Website:



Blog:

/blog

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Aquila

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED