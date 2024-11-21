Fifth Third's Laurent Desmangles, Linda W. Clement-Holmes Recognized As 2024 Most Influential Corporate Directors By Savoy Magazine

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, November 21, 2024 /3BL/ - Fifth Third directors Laurent Desmangles and Linda W. Clement-Holmes have been named to Savoy Magazine's 2024 Most Influential Corporate Directors list .

Published in Savoy Magazine's Fall/Winter edition, the list is comprised of executives, influencers and achievers who serve on the boards of the world's leading corporations and organizations. Clement-Holmes was also named to the list in 2021.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Desmangles is a retired senior partner and managing director at Boston Consulting Group and a former director of financial institutions at Oliver Wyman. He has extensive experience in advising large financial services organizations on corporate strategy, large scale transformation, digital and analytics innovation and change management.

Desmangles sits on Fifth Third's nominating and corporate governance, risk and compliance, and technology committees. He is also a member of the Board of Advisors of the International Rescue Committee and Vice Chair of Let's Get Ready.

Clement-Holmes is recognized as a leader in information technology, information security and digital and IT strategy as well as a pioneer in diversity and inclusion. She serves on Fifth Third's board as a member of the audit, human capital, compensation, and technology committees.

As the retired chief information officer at The Procter & Gamble Company, Clement-Holmes has been listed in Computerworld's Premier 100 IT Leaders, Uptown Professional's Top 100 Executives, and Black Enterprise magazine's Top Executives. A fellow at the IT Senior Management Forum, she is a recipient of numerous awards, including the Howard University Global Visionary Leadership Award. In addition to serving on Fifth Third's board, she serves on the board of Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

The full 2024 Most Influential Corporate Directors list is available online at SavoyNetwork .



