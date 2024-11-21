Wine E-Commerce Pioneer Wine Country Connect Acquires And Relaunches Underground Cellar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Underground Cellar, the wine once heralded for its innovative "upgrade" model, relaunches today under the ownership of Wine Country Connect, marking a transformative new chapter for the brand with immediate and enhanced customer service.

David and George Studdert, co-founders of wine pioneer Wine Country Connect, have acquired the former startup and are leading its revival. With nearly two decades of experience in wine e-commerce and logistics, the Studderts are transforming the tech startup into a trusted platform backed by their proven operational expertise.

Underground Cellar initially set itself apart with its "upgrade" format, where customers buying from themed collections could receive higher-value wines at no extra cost. But troubles felled the startup, and Underground Cellar declared bankruptcy in April 2023, leaving over 50,000 customers in turmoil and hundreds of thousands of bottles in limbo.

From Fallout to Foundation: A Story of Resilience

Wine Country Connect's involvement with Underground Cellar began earlier than its acquisition of the brand. In the wake of its bankruptcy, Wine Country Connect was asked to step in and assist with logistics, ensuring that customers received their long-awaited bottles.

"It was a challenging time for the community, but we were struck by how much customers still loved Underground Cellar," said Studdert. "That's when we realized there was something worth saving-something worth rebuilding. Underground Cellar brought excitement and joy to wine discovery, and it deserves a second chance"

Leading With Expertise

The Studdert brothers bring unmatched operational expertise to the revived Underground Cellar. Wine Country Connect, their e-commerce and logistics hub, connects over 500 wineries with a customer base of over 16 million, providing essential support in marketing, fulfillment, logistics, and customer service. With its proven systems and processes, Underground Cellar is moving forward under experienced ownership.

The Studderts' role in wine e-commerce began in 2006 with Wine, the first daily wine deal site, launched as an extension of Woot (founded in 2004). Though Wine no longer operates after being acquired; this pioneering approach laid the groundwork for today's wine deal models, including Underground Cellar.



Customer-First Innovations

"Wine Country Connect is introducing significant improvements to Underground Cellar from day one," says Studdert. Most notably, all wines will now ship to customers immediately after purchase. To underscore this commitment, all shipments through the end of 2024 will automatically receive 2-day air at no extra charge.



An Opportunity for Wineries

"The upgrade model allows wineries to preserve brand integrity and pricing because it doesn't rely on discounts to drive sales. Given current market conditions, Underground Cellar's revival is a breath of fresh air for many producers." Cameron Hughes, renowned negociant, believes that Underground Cellar's relaunch will benefit the wine industry in a big way.

"Premium and ultra-premium wine producers are eager for new sales channels," says Hughes. "Underground Cellar is needed so wineries can reach new customers in a setting that respects their brand and pricing. I'm thrilled to see its revival under David and George Studdert of Wine Country Connect, with whom I've worked with for over a decade."

About Wine Country Connect

Founded in 2005 by David and George Studdert, Wine Country Connect has pioneered direct-to-consumer sales for wineries and gourmet brands, reshaping how they connect with customers online. Known for launching Wine and partnering with leading e-commerce platforms like Casemates, Rue Gilt Groupe, Reverse Wine Snob, and Ship it Home USA, Wine Country Connect now supports several wine and gourmet sites. With expertise in seamless fulfillment, they connect nearly 16 million consumers to premium wine and gourmet products, driving millions in annual sales and fostering strong customer relationships. For more information, visit .

About Underground Cellar

Underground Cellar is a wine discovery and e-commerce site offering curated daily collections. With its unique upgrade model, customers can receive premium bottles at no extra cost. To learn more, visit .

