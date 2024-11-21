Nearly Half Of U.S. Workers Say They Won't Deplete Allotted Vacation By Year End

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

85% Percent of Workers Say It Would Be Beneficial for Employers to Mandate Taking Vacation Days



Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season nears, 48 percent of U.S. workers say they do not expect to take all of their allotted vacation days by the end of the calendar year according to a new nationwide survey of U.S. employees from

Eagle Hill Consulting . The research also finds the vast majority of workers (85 percent) say it would be beneficial for their employer to mandate workers take a minimum amount of vacation days annually, and 37 percent say they would like an unlimited time off vacation policy.

These findings come as

employee burnout

remains high across the U.S. workforce, with 45 percent of the U.S. workforce reporting burnout. Younger workers report the highest levels of burnout, with Gen Z at 54 percent and Millennials at 52 percent. Women (49 percent) continue to report higher levels of burnout than men (41 percent).

"We're seeing a bit of mixed messages among workers. On the one hand, Eagle Hill's research finds more than one-third of workers say they want unlimited vacation, but half of workers already aren't using their allotted vacation time," said

Melissa Jezior , president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting . "It's also intriguing that employees favor mandates of vacation time. Perhaps what we are seeing is employees feel they cannot take time off either for workload or workplace culture reasons, and they want to be compelled to take time away from work."



"The holiday season is right around the corner, which can be stressful for employees especially as nearly half the workforce reports burnout. One approach leaders can look at is proactively encouraging employees to take time off and setting an example by taking time away from work themselves. Of course, taking time off in the coming weeks isn't possible in some jobs like retail and public safety, but employers can encourage breaks before or after the holidays or offer flexible work schedules. Establishing a culture that fosters taking time away to recharge can be highly beneficial to employers in terms of lowering burnout level, improving employee engagement, and fostering employee wellness," Jezior explained.

The survey also finds:



More than one-third of Americans, (36 percent) have not taken a vacation in the past 12 months.

When asked what type of employer paid time off policy they would want, 37 percent of employees say they want unlimited vacation, 31 percent say they want a designated number of paid days off, 27 percent want a designated number of sick and vacation days, while four percent prefer no paid time off.

When it comes to the current structure of paid time off benefits, 43 percent say they have a designated number of paid days off, 32 percent have designated number of sick and vacation days, 10 percent of workers say they have unlimited time off, and 14 percent have no paid time off.

Impediments to taking vacation include the expense of taking vacation (44 percent), self-imposed pressures (28 percent), heavy workload (24 percent), no paid time off (24 percent), no colleagues available to cover work (21 percent), pressure from managers (14 percent), and organizational culture (12 percent). More than half of workers (58 percent) say they totally disconnected on their last vacation, about one quarter (24 percent) say they checked email/messages while on vacation, and five percent continued to work.

These findings are from the 2024 Eagle Hill Consulting Worker Vacation Survey

conducted by Ipsos from October 4-9, 2024. The survey included 1,387 respondents from a random sample of employees across the U.S.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at

.

