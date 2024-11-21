United Imaging Announces The First Of Several New U.S. Product Launches For RSNA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The first uMI Panvivo in the world lands at the growing Pueblo Medical Imaging in Nevada.

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has installed the world's first uMI Panvivo PET/CT at Pueblo Medical Imaging in Nevada, USA. The uMI Panvivo is a powerful advanced that expands upon United Imaging's fully digital PET/CT portfolio with leading NEMA spatial of 2.9 mm*. With an effective sensitivity of 181 counts per second per kilobecquerel (cps/kBq) and digital AI-driven 3D camera technology the uMI Panvivo delivers precision and care for all, while fostering success for all.

The uMI Panvivo was recently introduced at the annual meeting for EANM (The European Association of Nuclear Medicine) in Hamburg. It will also be one of the products launched at RNSA (Radiologic Society of North America), at 11am CST in the United Imaging booth on Monday Dec 2.

Pueblo Medical Imaging (PMI) has begun expanding to its sixth location in Nevada. The uMI Panvivo is part of its flagship location on South Rainbow Boulevard. PMI emphasizes easy access to state-of-the-art care for its growing patient community.

"The addition of PET imaging marks a significant milestone in PMI's commitment to delivering the highest standard of care and we are extremely excited to step into the PET market with the best. Our mission has always been to provide our patients with the most advanced technology available, and partnering with United Imaging on the release of the Panvivo PET imaging system is a testament to that commitment," said Darren Blanford, CEO of Pueblo Medical Imaging. "The ability to detect cancer at earlier stages and offer more precise treatment options is a game-changer. By integrating this cutting-edge technology into our services, we can help our physicians make better-informed decisions, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life."



Wendy Winkle, the incoming Vice President of Molecular Imaging in the U.S., said that "the uMI Panvivo offers the same business innovations that come with the entire portfolio including Software Upgrades for LifeTM, providing all new software for the life of the system free of charge with an active service agreement , and All-in Configurations®, where every available application is included in the system configuration up front so it doesn't require a future purchase, helping to assure your business and patient care are optimized and standardized. We are excited to provide our partners at Pueblo Medical Imaging with innovative technology that serves their patients today and empowers the best care possible tomorrow and beyond."

Jeffrey M. Bundy, PhD., CEO of United Imaging North America, expressed excitement about PMI's alignment with United Imaging's mission. "I am always so excited when our mission of Equal Healthcare for AllTM aligns so well with our customers' own missions. PMI is about putting the most advanced care closer to their patients, so their patients don't have to travel as far or wait as long for top quality scans, and we could not be more proud to be part of PMI's present and future by installing this "first-in-the-world" scanner at their flagship location."

At United Imaging, we develop and manufacture advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for AllTM, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

united-imaging

or follow us on

LinkedIn

and Twitter

@UnitedImagingHC .

*Data on file.

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

