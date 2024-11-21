Imanage CEO Neil Araujo Receives Outstanding Achievement Award At 2024 British Legal Technology Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious honor acknowledges three decades of success advancing the iManage knowledge work that professionals rely on to deliver better business outcomes

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM, today announced that iManage CEO Neil Araujo was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award for 2024 by the judges of The British Legal Awards 2024. The award – which arrives in advance of the 30-year anniversary of iManage – celebrates multiple decades of successfully developing, delivering, and continuously advancing the iManage knowledge work platform that over 4000 organizations rely on every day around the globe.

Hosted by Netlaw Media , the awards specifically honor leadership, innovation and technology as well as the individuals, teams and suppliers transforming the future of legal services. The British Legal Technology Awards have been running since 2017 and consist of a panel of 21 independent and impartial experts. The awards recognize excellence in Legal Technology and IT Security within the UK and International Legal Sectors.

This year's Outstanding Achievement Award recognizes that iManage has been and continues to be a foundational platform for law firms and corporate legal departments, and that it continues to deliver innovative new capabilities that drive value for customers and meet the needs of the modern workplace.

This ongoing evolution is evidenced most recently through the careful integration of AI into the platform to allow customers to securely and responsibly take advantage of AI services. Additionally, innovative products like Closing Folders and deep integration with a robust ecosystem of partners expand the iManage platform capabilities and provide new ways to reduce friction, enhance productivity, and enable secure collaboration.

The knowledge that iManage customers handle some of the most important documents in the world has guided the company approach for the last 30 years, which has been marked by thoughtful leadership, putting the needs of customers at the forefront, and maintaining a deep commitment to protecting their information resources – all while providing new ways to deliver outstanding services, innovations and global collaboration.

“Receiving this award is especially meaningful for me as iManage prepares to celebrate its landmark anniversary next year,” said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage.“Over the years, our mission has remained consistent: combining customer insights about the challenges they face with our deep understanding of technology to solve problems for this industry. I am honored to receive the Outstanding Achievement 2024 award, and I share it jointly with our customers, our partners, and our employees. We are all on this journey together, and we will continue guiding, supporting, and leading the industry in making knowledge work.”

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit to learn more.

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn:

X:

YouTube: @iManage

Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

...