Bennabis Health Medical Cannabis Program Now Providing Savings For Patients In Maine

Working in making medical cannabis more affordable for patients.

Don Parisi, president and co-founder of Bennabis Health

CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bennabis Health, the leading provider of individual and group health benefit programs supporting medical cannabis patients, is thrilled to announce its partnerships with Northeast Kind Holdings and Mainly Holdings. This strategic collaboration with the Sweet Dirt dispensaries in Eliot, Portland, and Waterville, and the Brilliant Buds dispensary in Bethel, reinforces their commitment to delivering high quality, cannabis products that are subject to mandatory testing for pesticides, heavy metals, and toxins, as well as yeast and mold to protect consumer health and safety, at the best pricing in Maine.

Maine residents now have access to the nation's first network focused on normalizing cannabis as an option in healthcare and wellness, where appropriate. Sweet Dirt and Brilliant Buds are extending a 15% discount for purchases by Bennabis Health Premium members.

Bennabis Health is helping patients by integrating medical cannabis into employer-sponsored benefit packages. Their program provides a cutting-edge solution for employers that can reduce overall healthcare costs and enhance employee wellbeing. Their network is made up of like-minded dispensaries and retail stores including Sweet Dirt and Brilliant Buds, who are committed to supporting medical cannabis patients.

“The addition of Brilliant Buds and Sweet Dirt to the Bennabis health network is a proud moment for us. Their high quality and well-tested products are what medical cannabis patients need in Maine, and Bennabis Health helps make those products affordable,” said Don Parisi, president and co-founder of Bennabis Health.

“Since Maine medical cannabis is not required to be independently tested, tracked and traced from seed to sale, we have a unique opportunity to expand our services to our patients by joining the Bennabis network,” said Taylor Michaud, manager of the Brilliant Buds and Sweet Dirt retail store operations.

Bennabis Health's programs are now available in 7 states plus Washington DC, representing the first national dispensary network supporting medical cannabis patients through group health programs and individual memberships.

To join Bennabis Health's Dispensary Network or to learn more about its membership program, contact or visit the website at bennabishealth.



About Bennabis Health: Bennabis Health is a healthcare company transforming access to medical cannabis by integrating it into traditional employer-sponsored benefit programs, making it affordable for employees and their dependents. Driven by an experienced team, Bennabis Health delivers discounts through a multistate dispensary network and comprehensive patient education. Our proprietary, first-to-market platform and network system is available to employer groups and is also available for individual users to purchase as well.

