National Homecorp Announces Affordable New Homes Now Selling At Colony Park In Eastland, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NHC Logo

National HomeCorp (NHC) "America's Affordable Builder" announces affordable new homes now selling at Colony Park in Eastland, Texas

- Mike HylandEASTLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National HomeCorp, (NHC)“America's Affordable Builder,” announced today that new affordable homes are now selling at Colony Park in Eastland, Texas.The new community of Colony Park in Eastland features National HomeCorp's newly built and affordable homes starting in the low $200s. Homes range in size from 1,202 to 2,001 square feet and are available in 10 floor plans of one and two-story homes with 3-4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1 and 2-car garages.Homebuyers can choose from a variety of plans offering eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in historic Eastland, which offers the best of both worlds – small-town living and the vibrancy of nearby Dallas and Fort Worth,” said Mike Hyland, president of National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering 100% financing, or In House Financing with 3.5% towards closing costs on new construction homes. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.Located in the heart of Texas, Eastland is committed to restoring the historic heritage of its downtown square and supports growing businesses, restaurants, shops, nearby lakes and parks and the Eastland Regional Airport. Surrounded by lush trees and big sky sunsets, this charming town is about a one hour or two-hour drive to Fort Worth, Dallas, and Abilene to enjoy all the amenities of urban life. Education is offered at Siebert Elementary, Eastland Middle School, and Eastland High School.Colony Park is located at 400 Lens Street. Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes by calling 254-600-4303 or by visiting nationalhomecorp .About National HomeCorp:As America's Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit# # #

Jason Walzer

National Home Corp

+1 770-365-2982

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.