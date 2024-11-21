Thumbay Hospital Fujairah Marks World Diabetes Day With 500 Participants In Walkathon To Raise Awareness And Offer Free Screenings

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) In commemoration of World Day, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah successfully organized a Walkathon titled on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The event, aimed at raising awareness about diabetes prevention and promoting healthier lifestyles, saw an overwhelming participation of over 500 individuals from various sectors of the community.

Thumbay Hospital Fujairah Marks World Diabetes Day

The Walkathon began at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah and followed a route to the Fujairah Football Stadium Roundabout, with participants walking for an hour from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Hospital staff, government organizations, local schools, universities, insurance companies, community associations, and corporate entities came together to support the initiative. Participants were seen carrying banners and holding placards with important health messages to raise public awareness of diabetes and its growing prevalence in the UAE.

Dr. Manish Singhal, Chief Operating Officer, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah said, "The walkathon not only raises awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle in preventing diabetes but also emphasizes the value of routine health screenings in identifying risk factors early. By offering free blood sugar and blood pressure tests during this event, we aim to empower individuals to take control of their health and make informed decisions for a healthier future."

In addition to the walkathon, Thumbay Hospital offered free blood pressure and blood sugar testing during the event, allowing participants to check their health status and receive advice on managing and preventing diabetes.

The walkathon was part of the ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive of Thumbay Healthcare, which is committed to promoting health and well-being in the community. According to a recent WHO report, the number of people affected by diabetes in the UAE is projected to increase from 350,000 in 2000 to 684,000 by 2030, reflecting a sharp rise in the diseases prevalence.

Speaking about the initiative, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of the Thumbay Healthcare, said, "Diabetes is fast becoming one of the biggest health threats in our region. Our goal through this campaign is to encourage people to take positive steps toward a healthier lifestyle, which can significantly reduce their risk of developing diabetes. With proper management, individuals with diabetes can live long, healthy, and independent lives. The walkathon is just one of the ways we are working to inspire people to take action for a healthier future."

In addition, Dr. C.R. Sathyanarayanan, Medical Director and Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, further added, "This event reflects Thumbay Hospital's commitment to supporting the community in maintaining good health. We are honored to have had such a diverse and enthusiastic turnout for the walkathon. Through these initiatives, we aim to inspire people to take control of their health and make positive lifestyle choices. We believe that small changes in daily habits can have a lasting impact on long-term health."

Thumbay Hospital, Fujairah is a 60-bedded full-fledged multispecialty hospital providing quality care at affordable prices. The hospital is equipped with various specialty departments & services supported by highly qualified and experienced doctors, technicians and trained nurses. It is accredited to various international bodies apart from the Ministry of Health, UAE.