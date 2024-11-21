Unisys Wins Enduring Impact Award In Fast Company's 2024 Next Big Things In Tech For AI System That Optimizes Shipping Routes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Decades of delivering innovation position Unisys as a top 2024 tech leader

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Unisys

(NYSE: UIS ) is excited to announce its selection as a winner in Fast Company's 2024 Next Big Things in tech

list under the new category, Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in Business, honoring the most groundbreaking technological innovations of 2024. This recognition underscores the company's longstanding commitment to innovation and, most significantly, its influence on the and (including air cargo and freight forwarders) industries with its Unisys Logistics OptimizationTM solution.

Unisys distinguished itself among visionary companies by showcasing solutions that have transformed business operations in a fast-paced digital world.

Redefining the industry, Unisys Logistics Optimization revolutionizes logistics efficiency for global airlines and freight forwarders. Leveraging AI and quantum computing, the solution enhances cargo loading, routing, and warehousing operations with near-real-time

dynamic planning and exception management capabilities, setting a new standard in logistics planning.

Unisys airline client MAB Kargo selected the solution to boost its cargo capacity utilization and reduce ground labor costs, resulting in a five percent utilization increase and clearly demonstrating its impactful benefits.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Fast Company, which highlights Unisys' unwavering pursuit of innovation and our transformative impact on the logistics industry," said Chris Arrasmith, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Computing Solutions, Unisys. "With a proven track record and a bold vision for the future, Unisys is dedicated to driving efficiency and growth for our clients worldwide."

Fast Company's accolade for Unisys Logistics Optimization is a testament to the company's enduring commitment to innovation and transformation. As a pioneer in digital transformation, Unisys continues to shape the future of logistics and drive sustainable growth for its global clients.



Click here

to see the final list.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit

unisys and follow

us on LinkedIn .

RELEASE NO.: 1121/9972

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED