Solidifi Charitable Foundation Continues To Support Homeless With $50,000 Donation To L'accueil Bonneau

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Solidifi Charitable Foundation (the“Foundation”) today announced that it has donated $50,000 to L'Accueil Bonneau, a long-standing Montreal non-profit dedicated to helping individuals experiencing homelessness.

“Homeownership provides a permanent and stable environment – creating a sense of safety and control, which is critical for rebuilding lives,” said Solidifi Charitable Foundation Chair and Real Matters Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang.“As many as 40,000 young people in Canada experience homelessness every year, with an average of 6,000 living without stable housing on any given night. We are truly grateful to the appraisers on our network whose ongoing contribution to the Solidifi Charitable Foundation help make these gifts possible. Together, we are proud to support L'Accueil Bonneau and the work they do to offer critical resources, including offering emergency food and shelter services and long-term housing solutions and personalized support for those transitioning into the community.”

L'Accueil Bonneau is a non-profit organization created in 1877 in Montreal. Its mission is to welcome people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness and support them in meeting their daily needs, improve their quality of life and well-being, and guide them in their social reintegration and on their path to housing stability. The housing, support, and health services, as well as the meals and food security programs offered by Accueil Bonneau are essential to ending chronic homelessness.

“We are thankful for the contribution of Solidifi and its appraisers,” said Fiona Crossling, general manager of L'Accueil Bonneau.“Their dedication to help end homelessness and support of those in need allows us to continue our mission to provide stable housing as the foundation to rebuild lives.”

The Solidifi Charitable Foundation has been raising funds to support non-profit organizations since 2011. In addition to corporate contributions from Solidifi Canada, the Foundation is funded in part by the generosity of appraisers who participate in our Buck at a Time program through which they donate one dollar ($1) from every Solidifi assignment completed.

About Solidifi

Solidifi is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Solidifi's platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title services in the U.S. Solidifi is a wholly owned subsidiary of Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL). Visit for more information and stay connected with our latest news on LinkedIn .

Solidifi and the Solidifi logo are trademarks of Real Matters and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For more information: Jennie Craig Vice President, Marketing ... 832.236.3392