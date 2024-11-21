Windsor Unveils “The Dress Shop” – A Dedicated Dress Destination

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Immersive In-Store Experience for Prom, Parties, Weddings and Special Occasions

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor , the beloved retailer known as the go-to destination for the most important occasions and events in her life, is excited to announce the launch of 'The Dress Shop', a brand-new dedicated space within its New York City flagship store that redefines the way customers shop for dresses. From wedding guest and party dresses, to prom looks, and beyond, The Dress Shop represents an expansion of Windsor's commitment to delivering a seamless dress shopping experience, with unmatched selection.

For years, Windsor has been a trusted destination for women seeking flattering, one-of-a-kind, accessible, and on-trend dresses for life's most important moments. Now, with the introduction of The Dress Shop, customers will find the brand's most current curation of dresses in a dedicated new space. The expanded selection ensures that every shopper can discover the perfect dress with ease.

“We've long been the go-to for savvy shoppers looking for standout dresses, and The Dress Shop is the natural next step in delivering an even better experience,” says Karen Graham, Brand VP at Windsor.

The Dress Shop transforms the in-store experience with thoughtfully organized displays, elevated fitting areas, and a wider range of styles to suit every personal taste and occasion. The space is designed to inspire, making Windsor the ultimate destination for customers seeking both convenience and style in their search for the perfect dress.

To celebrate the launch of The Dress Shop, Windsor is kicking off the holiday season with a range of in-store activations including an exclusive VIP launch event with top influencers and fashion tastemakers and a complimentary hot chocolate bar.

The Dress Shop will be open to the public at Windsor's flagship store in New York City beginning December 7th, 2024. This new initiative embodies Windsor's mission to inspire and empower women to celebrate their personal style for every milestone moment.

About Windsor

Founded in 1937, Windsor is a leading women's fashion brand where she can find glamorous and chic on-trend styles for any occasion. From Prom to NYE, and bachelorette parties to the summer's hottest concert, you can find your perfect look at Windsor.

The Windsor mission is to create an oasis that inspires and empowers women and Windsor continues to bring that Oasis experience to women online and in our 350+ stores throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Media Contact:

Reade Norman

CLD PR

...