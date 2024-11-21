Fueling KYVE’S Expansion Era: A New Age Of Interoperable Data Opportunities For All

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYVE is entering its expansion era, introducing an enhanced web app packed with new features and collaborations to support users and unlock multi-network potential. From experienced developers to newcomers, the aims to make it easier for users to jump in, contribute, and benefit as part of KYVE's mission to make blockchain data accessible to all.

The latest updates are meant to make it easier for users of all levels to engage with KYVE's ecosystem , fostering cross-network collaboration and data support across diverse blockchain platforms.

What's New?



Staking and Participation in KYVE's Network : The KYVE web app now features an in-app guide designed to facilitate staking of $KYVE. Participants may receive rewards in $KYVE as well as in other tokens integrated into the KYVE protocol. This feature supports a diverse range of opportunities for stakers and validators, contributing to broader participation in the KYVE ecosystem. What is backing this? KYVE's multi-coin funding feature and Public Goods Funding Program already partnered with SOURCE Protocol, Andromeda, a dYdX grant, Lava Network, and others to come.

“We're proud to support KYVE Network in permanently archiving all historical dYdX data and further streamlining data accessibility for ecosystem participants!” – dYdX Grants on X.

Testing with Mainnet Faucets : KYVE's newly introduced faucets allow users to test the platform's features in a low-commitment environment. Whether they're exploring staking or running a validator, these faucets are designed to make it easier for new users to experiment and get comfortable before fully committing. One-Stop Access with Kado and Skip : Integrated directly into the KYVE web app, Kado and Skip simplify the process of swapping or purchasing $KYVE, removing entry barriers and making it easier for users to start participating in KYVE's network.

What This Means for Users

With these new features, KYVE is unlocking a wide range of opportunities for users to support the future of blockchain data scalability while earning rewards across multiple networks. The updated web app is designed to accommodate both experienced blockchain developers and newcomers, KYVE's new web app enhancements are designed to support contributions to the platform's mission of preserving historical chain data while providing value to participants.

As KYVE expands its solutions to more ecosystems, the focus remains on providing streamlined access, empowering users to play an active role in supporting blockchain scalability and data preservation. KYVE is dedicated to ensuring that all blockchains receive the data support they need to thrive and that all types of users can take part in this mission.

About KYVE

KYVE Network is a decentralized data management solution that provides specialized tools for data archiving, validating, and accessing blockchain data. KYVE's protocol ensures that only accurate historical data from a blockchain is made immutable and easily accessible for all.

As a result, KYVE allows other chains to decentralize their historical data and overall data accessibility management and provides essential tooling to access this data, enabling enhanced scalability of chains and ecosystem development.

KYVE is one of the most supported blockchains in the space, backed by Arweave, Ava Labs, Solana Foundation, Interchain Foundation, Moonbeam, TheGraph, Parity Technologies, Composable Finance, Zilliqa, Mina Foundation, Aurora, and NEAR Foundation. As well as VCs such as Hypersphere Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Distributed Global, Mechanism Capital, CMS Holdings, IOSG Ventures, and others.‍

