SPA Establishes Office Of Innovation (O2I) To Accelerate Delivery Of New Capabilities

- SPA President Terry BenedictALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of innovative advisory solutions in support of critical national security objectives, announces the opening of the Office of Innovation (O2I), uniquely designed to accelerate delivery of new capabilities and offerings to clients across all SPA markets. The O2I, based in SPA's Alexandria, Virginia, headquarters, is co-led by three senior leaders leveraging a diverse and deep array of expertise: Ed Stewart, SPA's Fellow for System Engineering; Ryan Monson, SPA's Fellow for Software Development; and Jeff Braun, SPA Director for Strategic Development. The O2I reports directly to SPA President Terry Benedict.The Office of Innovation will enable SPA to speed the development of new, well-resourced technologies and infrastructure, focused on enhancing and meeting client missions in rapidly changing technological conditions.Terry Benedict commented,“As SPA continues its rapid growth, we want to combine this momentum with the innovative instinct for which our analytical and technical professionals are known. In particular we will innovate in ways that help our government clients reach the best possible decisions affecting complex national security issues. Decision support has long been an area of deep expertise at SPA, and the O2I enables us to supercharge this capability in the marketplace.”Ed Stewart added,“On behalf of the O2I leadership, our vision is to cultivate innovative ideas from identification to development and eventually deployment across our entire client base, enhancing SPA capability offerings.” He cited SPA's Wargaming and Mission Planning Environment software tool, deployed to several client sites, as an example of the company's longstanding commitment to innovation, now streamlined and accelerated to reach as broad an audience as possible.Office of Innovation projects will also benefit from collaboration with SPA's full complement of Fellows, who will guide and mentor projects for maximum access to SPA's cross-domain expertise.About SPASPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,000 professionals, SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: .

