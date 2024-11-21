Whistleblowing Canada Launches Video Series To Empower Whistleblowers In Ontario

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Pamela ForwardOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whistleblowing Canada Launches Series to Empower Whistleblowers in OntarioNavigating the decision to blow the whistle is a daunting task, whether in the public or private sector.Thanks to a generous grant from The Law Foundation of Ontario, Whistleblowing Canada Research Society (WCRS) has released two informative videos featuring lawyer, Justin A. Villeneuve, with WVGB Law Group, speaking on whistleblower rights. These resources break down the legal options available in Ontario and offer practical guidance to those considering whistleblowing.Public Sector Rights : This video explains the legal choices in Ontario's public sector, helping individuals understand their rights and the processes for reporting misconduct.Private Sector Rights : This video highlights protections and options for whistleblowers in the private sector, offering practical steps to navigate challenges and minimize risks.“Making the decision to blow the whistle takes courage, and it's critical that individuals understand their rights and the protections available to them,” said Pamela Forward, President of Whistleblowing Canada Research Society.“These videos provide essential guidance for those navigating the complexities of whistleblowing in Ontario, equipping them with the knowledge to act responsibly and safeguard their well-being.”Both videos are now available on the Whistleblowing Canada website and YouTube.For more information, visit or contact Whistleblowing Canada Research Society at ....About Whistleblowing Canada Research SocietyWhistleblowing Canada Research Society (WCRS) is a non-profit, registered charity dedicated to advancing education on the whistleblowing phenomenon in Canada through research. This research is shared publicly to inform public discussion and public policy development.Media Contact:Pamela ForwardPresident, Whistleblowing Canada Research Society... | 613-805-8266 or 236-317-3949

