Construction Commences On“Last Chance” Estate In One Of South Florida's Most Exclusive Communities

Estate at Twilight (Rendering Credit: Toma Design Group Inc.)

Living Room with Wine Room (Rendering Credit: Toma Design Group Inc.)

Master Closet“Live-in Wardrobe” (Rendering Credit: Toma Design Group Inc.)

Car Collection Garage (Rendering Credit: Toma Design Group Inc.)

Movie Theatre (Rendering Credit: Toma Design Group Inc.)

The 34,000-square-foot one-of-a-kind family compound design aims to provide his-and-her everything

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One of the last opportunities to purchase new construction on a grand-scale in South Florida's most exclusive enclave is now officially breaking ground.The one-of-a-kind estate under construction at 16745 Stratford Court is nestled within the only gated portion of the coveted Southwest Ranches, a community that has become synonymous with star power, world-class real estate and equestrianism.This 34,313-square-foot, 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom designer home will be located on one of the last privately held lots available in the Ranches.“Southwest Ranches is the Hamptons of South Florida,” says Tommy Crivello, the property's exclusive broker, noting its convenient location just 30 minutes from the Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports.“Like the Hamptons, it's an area full of spectacular homes within little neighborhoods. This home is in the Landmark Ranch Estates, a very exclusive gated community.”And just like the Hamptons, the area comes with high-profile neighbors: Gisele Bündchen, Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson, Reggie Wayne, Rick Ross and Gucci Mane are just a few of celebrities who have been attracted to the Southwest Ranches' privacy, security and vast acreage.It is a neighborhood where 20,000-plus-square-foot homes are rapidly becoming the norm, and Crivello says that to raise the standard the developer, RCR Homes, had to come up with something unparalleled.“Discover the next level of luxury with RCR Homes, LLC., in Southwest Ranches's most exclusive gated community. Where every custom detail is crafted to perfection, creating an experience like no other”. Richie Burns, Sr.The result was an energy-efficient smart home design, which is slated for completion in just 18 months. It will cater to collectors with a 15-car garage with a unique twist - separated garages for the Mr. and Mrs. of the house equipped with lifts and elevators. The amenities do not stop there with a hair salon, massage room, steam room and exercise studio situated just above.That's not the only place where the new owners will not be forced to share. The master suite includes expansive his and her walk-in closets. The kids won't be left out either with their own four-bedroom wing that includes a study, a TV room, a laundry and a safe room.However, the opportunities to come together are just as abundant in this fabulous home. The property features a custom home theater with a 120-inch screen, a family lounge, a formal dining room, a 1,200-bottle wine cellar and a sprawling outdoor space built like a private resort with a large swimming pool and cabana plus a full summer kitchen. To help facilitate the fun there's a two-bedroom staff quarters - as well as an additional two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house.“This house is not for everybody,” says Crivello, who has been one of the Southwest Ranches top agents for 15 years running with over $325 million in sales.“It's for the person who appreciates quality.”He points to the costly materials and luxury appliances (Gaggenau 400 series everything) found throughout and the thoughtful architecture by Toma Design Group - known for creating many of Miami's best residences.“Our Team asked ourselves, 'What does a sophisticated person who is used to the best of everything could want?' And that is what drove the creation of this unique floorplan. It is a home designed to have every component, every amenity, that you can think of. It checks all of the boxes.”About Tommy Crivello Real Estate:I: @tommycrivello | IN: Thomas Crivello | F: Tommy Crivello

