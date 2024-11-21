Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners Expands Into Texas With The Addition Of Healthy Teeth Pediatric Dentistry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitana & Orthodontic Partners (Vitana), a dentist-led partnership organization

(DPO) focused exclusively on elite Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic practices

with operations in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey & New York, is excited to announce its expansion into Texas. We are proud to introduce Dr. Shilpa Chandiwal, a Board-Certified Pediatric and founder of Healthy Teeth Pediatric Dentistry ('HTPD'), who is joining us as foundational partner in Texas. HTPD is a multi-location, multi-doctor practice providing pediatric dental and orthodontic services in Houston, TX.

Board Certified Pediatric Dentist and Vitana's Co-Founder & Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Monika Srivastava said "We are extremely excited to enter the great state of Texas with Dr. Shilpa. Dr. Shilpa is an exceptional practitioner who genuinely cares about providing access and improving quality of specialty oral healthcare for children. She has cultivated an incredible team-centered approach for making children feel welcome in their dental home. Healthy Teeth Pediatric Dentistry should be proud of their effort to offer patients and their families accessible oral health care via multiple modalities of treatment."

About Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners ('Vitana')

Vitana is a dentist-led

dental partnership organization

(DPO) focused exclusively on elite Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic practices led by growth-oriented dentists with operations in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Vitana invests in high-quality owner dentists who have built great businesses and have the desire to take their financial and professional growth to the next level.

Vitana believes dentist owners are the natural CEOs of their practices and should retain complete autonomy. This leads to better patient care, optimal practice culture & continuous professional growth.

Vitana ensures these dentist leaders have the support, information/data, tools, resources and capital at their disposal to make the right decisions for their practices and teams. Vitana is backed by private equity partners focused on long-term value creation. To learn more, please visit:

