Clinicomp Named Sole EHR Provider In Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company Of 2024 By The Healthcare Technology Report

Company helps hospitals achieve world-class, patient-centric EHR functionality without the and operational burdens of traditional solutions

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp , the pioneer in high-performing, reliable electronic record (EHR) solutions, announced today that it has been recognized among the Top 100 Healthcare Companies of 2024

by The Healthcare Report. CliniComp was selected for its work in changing the paradigm of how EHRs integrate clinical, administrative, and financial processes to realize superior outcomes for hospitals and health systems and is the only EHR provider named to this year's prestigious list.

Each year, the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies distinction acknowledges exceptional healthcare technology companies whose work enables positive change and helps healthcare organizations of all sizes throughout the sector achieve their EHR modernization goals.

"This recognition validates our longstanding commitment to delivering EHR technology that truly serves the needs of modern healthcare," said Chris Haudenschild, CEO at CliniComp. "In today's challenging healthcare environment, clinicians need technology that empowers rather than encumbers them. Our System as a Service approach represents a fundamental shift in how hospitals can achieve superior clinical outcomes with timely and precise diagnosis, workflow enhancements and automation, while maintaining fiscal stability-without the traditional barriers of excessive costs, implementation challenges, and operational disruptions."

As healthcare organizations face mounting financial pressures and staffing challenges, EHRs have become an increasingly critical investment. Hospital and health system leaders are particularly focused on avoiding hidden costs while ensuring their technology investments deliver measurable value while improving clinician satisfaction. This has driven a shift toward more transparent offerings, including CliniComp's comprehensive - inpatient, ambulatory, ancillary and revenue cycle - System as a Service (SYaaS) model, which bundles all components of the EHR solution-software, hardware, and services-into a single, transparent offering.

CliniComp's EHR platform provides an integrated framework that addresses the complex challenges of interoperability, scalability, and real-time performance. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, the system has earned an unrivaled record of reliability with virtually no downtime for over 40 years in the highest-acuity hospital environments. The company's 24/7 global customer service ensures healthcare organizations receive all-inclusive support throughout their digital transformation journey and for the lifetime of the customer relationship.

The future of EHR integration lies in this comprehensive and transparent approach. Through the SYaaS model, hospitals can achieve world-class EHR functionality without the financial and operational burdens of traditional solutions, ensuring better patient outcomes and organizational success.

For more information about the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2024, and to view the complete listing, visit the award site .

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

About CliniComp

CliniComp

is an innovative technology pioneer serving customers globally for over 40 years with continual advancement in delivering a cutting-edge, comprehensive, electronic health record (EHR) Solution Suite. CliniComp uniquely offers a System as a Service (SYaaS) model, eliminating the exorbitant cost of ownership with deployment of all system components in months not years, with hardware, software, and 24/7 all-inclusive support, as a complete package of services for the life of the customer. The company was selected in 2024 as winner for the "Best Electronic Health Record Service" in the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough technology innovation of CliniComp's SYaaS unique and superior model. The CliniComp solution is an integrated web-based EHR with an architectural framework conquering ever-evolving interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance data challenges to provide a longitudinal patient record. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, CliniComp's EHR delivers a comprehensive (inpatient, ambulatory, ancillary and revenue cycle) solution with an intuitive and seamless user interface and has earned an unrivaled record of performance and reliability with no planned downtime for decades in the most complex high-acuity hospital environments. For more information, please visit

Media Contact:

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola Communications for CliniComp

[email protected]

SOURCE CliniComp

