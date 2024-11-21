CME Group Adjusted Interest Rate Total Return Futures Reach Record Open Interest, Volume

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its suite of Adjusted Interest Rate (AIR) Total Return futures reached an open interest (OI) record of 710,358 contracts (equivalent to $224 billion notional) on November 20.

In addition, AIR Total Return futures average daily volume (ADV) stands at a record 11,600 contracts for 2024, up 152% year-over-year.

"More institutional investors are turning to our AIR Total Return futures to access U.S. returns while managing interest rate, balance sheet and counterparty risks," said Paul Woolman, Global Head of Equity Products at CME Group. "These products provide a cost-effective alternative to OTC total return swaps and allow clients to better manage their equity financing risk by trading calendar spreads along the entire equity financing curve."

To provide clients with further precision, effective December 9, additional monthly expirations will become available for AIR S&P 500 Total Return futures based on the Effective Federal Funds Rate (EFFR). These will complement existing quarterly and annual January contracts.

AIR Total Return futures, based on the EFFR, are available across a range of major global indices – S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 1000, Russell 2000, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the FTSE 100. AIR Total Return futures based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) are available on the S&P 500.

