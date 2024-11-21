Paris Djon's HPA Talent Agency Expands With Launch Of Djon Entertainment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HPA Talent

DJon Entertainment

Paris DJon

- Paris DJon

LOS ANGELES, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paris DJon, founder and CEO of the New York-based HPA Talent Agency , has announced the launch of a new talent management division, DJon Entertainment, marking the agency's continued growth and evolution in the entertainment .

“HPA Talent has grown tremendously in the last five years. We currently manage the largest soccer marketing talent pool in the USA, and with the World Cup headed our way, we're continuing to grow,” said DJon.“Our talent agency-from comedy to sports-has thrived. Now that we're running on all cylinders, we felt there was no better time to expand our talent management goals with more dedicated services. I'm super excited about some of the signings we're getting ready to announce. We're looking forward to a great 2025.”

The new division will provide enhanced talent management services across music and celebrity representation . DJon also teased upcoming major signings in the coming months, solidifying the company's presence across multiple entertainment sectors.

Paris DJon, a seasoned veteran in the industry, began his career in entertainment management in 1991. Over the years, he has represented an impressive roster of artists, including 98 Degrees, Jessica Simpson, Shaggy, Montell Jordan, Donell Jones, and more. He founded HPA Talent in January 2012, growing it into a powerhouse agency celebrated for its success in sports, comedy, and now talent management.

The launch of DJon Entertainment signals a bold new chapter for the agency as it continues to lead in innovative representation and talent development.

Steve Muller

HPA TALENT

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.