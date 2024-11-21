Litime Unveils Unbeatable Black Friday 2024 Deals On Lifepo4 Energy Storage Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Black Friday just around the corner, LiTime, a leading brand in lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, is rolling out its most significant discounts of the year. Shoppers can save up to 60% by visiting the LiTime Black Friday 2024 event page. U.S. customers enjoy added peace of mind with a 30-day price protection policy, ensuring maximum value during the holiday shopping season.









From winter ice fishing to powering your golf cart after renewing your membership, or bolstering home backup energy storage during chilly weather, LiTime stands out by using EV-Grade LiFePO4 cells. With a focus on reliability and longevity, LiTime provides energy solutions designed to meet a wide range of user needs.

MLF Marine Support: LiTime 12 Volt Marine Battery

The 2024 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League, the world's largest fishing tournament organization, concluded on September 29, spotlighting LiTime's marine battery innovations.

Chosen by all 24 BFL Super Tournament champions, the LiTime 12V trolling motor battery stands out for its 20+ layers of BMS protection, lightweight 23.4 lbs design, and impressive 1280Wh energy capacity.

LiTime doesn't just power boats - LiTime lithium marine batteries transform the fishing experience:



Whisper-Quiet Performance: Designed with electrochemical power generation, these batteries virtually eliminate mechanical noise, allowing anglers to fish without startling the catch. Responsive Maneuvering: Delivering a maximum 300A discharge for up to 5 seconds, LiTime batteries ensure precise motor control, perfect for navigating changing currents and approaching fish with accuracy.

This Black Friday, anglers can secure the LiTime 12V 100Ah lithium trolling motor battery for $189.99. For higher surge demands, the LiTime 12V 100Ah marine battery with a 500A/1s surge capacity is available at $219.99 on the LiTime website.

RVDA Member: LiTime Lithium Batteries for RVs

In 2024, LiTime became an associate member of RVDA, one of the world's leading organizations for RV users. This partnership underscores LiTime's commitment to meeting the energy demands of outdoor enthusiasts and long-distance travelers.

As a pioneer in transitioning from industrial to outdoor energy storage, LiTime has gained valuable expertise in deep cycle RV batteries.

By engaging with over 30,000 users, LiTime refined its Lithium RV Battery to include low-temperature cut-off protection, ensuring dependable power even in extreme cold. The system halts charging below 0°C (32°F) and disconnects loads at -20°C (-4°F), safeguarding energy delivery in harsh conditions.

LiTime's dedication to RV energy solutions includes:



High Capacity for Multi-Device Use: The LiTime 12V 230Ah battery offers 2944Wh of energy, capable of powering a 200W fridge for over 14 hours. It also ensures reliable power for essential RV devices, including coffee makers, CPAP machines, and electric kettles. Long Lifespan with 4000+ Cycles: Built with EV-Grade LiFePO4 cells, LiTime batteries provide over a decade of reliable service, ensuring sustainable and worry-free RV travel.

For Black Friday, the LiTime 12V 230Ah Low-Temp Battery is available at its lowest price of the year-$469.99-on the LiTime website.

GSCAA Partnership: LiTime Golf Cart Battery

This year, LiTime joined forces with the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), a leading global organization, to champion green energy solutions and promote sustainability across golf courses worldwide.

Built with eco-conscious LiFePO4 cells free of nickel and cobalt, LiTime lithium golf cart batteries last longer and reduce waste from discarded batteries, helping minimize their environmental footprint.

LiTime's golf cart solutions are engineered to meet golfers' demands for superior hill-climbing performance and reliable load capacity:



Enhanced Hill-Climbing Technology: Equipped with a proprietary BMS system, LiTime's lithium ion golf cart batteries extend power output during uphill climbs and deliver enhanced safety during downhill braking. Lightweight and Enduring Power: Weighing only 55 lbs, the LiTime 51.2V (48V) 60Ah golf cart battery packs 3,072Wh of energy, powering golf carts through 4–5 rounds of standard 18-hole tournaments without a hitch.

Available this Black Friday, the LiTime 51.2V (48V) 60Ah golf cart battery is priced at just $599.99.

LiTime Goes Global: Black Friday Battery Deals Launch Worldwide

LiTime's Black Friday sale is now live in over 100 countries and regions, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, Australia, Japan, the U.K., Spain, among others. With free shipping available, LiTime brings its world-class battery solutions to users across the globe.

About LiTime

For over 15 years, LiTime has been at the forefront of renewable energy storage, delivering top-tier LiFePO4 battery solutions tailored to user needs. Backed by 380+ product certifications, LiTime continues to lead the industry with its innovative, sustainable, and efficient energy solutions. As a pioneer in the sector, LiTime is committed to reducing the global carbon footprint and reshaping the future of energy.

Shafee chang Litime marketing(at)litime.com