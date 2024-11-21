Azerux Announces The Launch Of The Next-Generation L7 Web Application Firewall

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azerux , a leading provider of comprehensive and customized cybersecurity solutions, announced the general availability of AzeruX Protection, its advanced L7 Web Application Firewall (WAF). In today's complicated threat environment, protecting web applications against more complex application-level assaults is a crucial issue for enterprises of all sizes, and Azerux' state-of-the-art solution marks a substantial improvement in that regard.









AzeruX Protection distinguishes itself through its proactive, adaptive approach to security. It uses cutting-edge machine learning and behavioral analytics to detect and stop known vulnerabilities as well as new zero-day exploits, in contrast to conventional WAFs that mostly respond to known threats. This predictive capacity guarantees a markedly improved degree of defense against even the most inventive and evasive attack methods.

"We built AzeruX Protection because existing WAFs simply weren't cutting it," explains Maksym Ishchenko, the CEO / Founder of Azerux. "Businesses want a system that can keep up with the rapid evolution of the threat environment. Avoiding assaults is just one aspect of this; another is keeping on top of developments and guaranteeing smooth, continuous functioning."

AzeruX Protection provides a number of significant benefits:



Accurate threat mitigation: The system uses very sophisticated filtering algorithms to detect and eliminate harmful traffic with remarkable precision, reducing interference with normal user traffic and guaranteeing peak application performance even when heavily loaded.

Proactive threat intelligence: By proactively identifying and reacting to unusual activity, advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms successfully discover and mitigate new threats before they have a chance to do serious harm.

Seamless user experience: Integrated authentication and captcha systems provide strong security without sacrificing the application's usefulness for authorized users. Flexible and customizable security policies: AzeruX Protection gives businesses fine-grained control over security policies, allowing them to customize their defenses to the unique requirements and risk profile of their online applications.

AzeruX Protection is now one a key components of Azerux's comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio, which also includes identity and access management systems, penetration testing, security awareness training, and strong DDoS mitigation services. Their dedication to providing proactive, round-the-clock professional assistance guarantees that customers get the best possible protection and peace of mind.

