Vigiles Processes Over 90,000 SBOMs, Reducing False Positive CVEs by 95%, Helping Customers Secure Critical Systems Across Key Industries and Prevent Costly Threats

Lynx Software Technologies, ("Lynx"), a leader in foundational, open-architecture software solutions for the Mission-Critical Edge, today announced significant traction for its Timesys VigilesTM vulnerability and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management suite. Launched in 2019, Vigiles has achieved widespread adoption across critical industries, including the automotive, industrial and medical sectors, establishing itself as a premier tool for securing mission-critical systems and reducing cybersecurity risks.

The nature of the dynamic cybersecurity landscape means there will always be a need for effective vulnerability and SBOM lifecycle management solutions. Vigiles has addressed this need by processing over 90,000 SBOMs across key ecosystems including Yocto, Buildroot and Timesys Factory. Vigiles enables users to adhere to industry standards by supporting both import formats (CSV, XML, JSON) and export formats (CycloneDX, SPDX), making it easier for organizations to manage security requirements on time and within budget.

Another factor compounding the need for advanced tools is the surge in Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). As of mid-2024, reported CVEs have increased by more than 30% compared to the same period in 2023, costing organizations critical time and resources to manage effectively. By eliminating approximately 85% of false-positive CVEs and reducing customer workload analysis by 95%, Vigiles empowers teams to focus on the vulnerabilities that matter, ultimately supporting faster time-to-market with secure, resilient products.

Supply Chain Security Impact

Supply chain disruptions in mission-critical industries can have devastating financial impacts, ranging from $100,000 to over $1 million per day, according to recent research from Deloitte . Vigiles can prevent up to 70% of incidents caused by software vulnerabilities, supporting OEMs and device manufacturers in managing vulnerabilities across the entire product lifecycle.

Key features and benefits of Timesys VigilesTM for SBOM management include:



Widespread Adoption: Vigiles has processed over 90,000 SBOMs for thousands of users across various industries.



Active Monitoring: Users have generated over 102,000 reports and initiated over 62,000 rescans, demonstrating Vigiles' critical role in continuous security.



Ecosystem Compatibility: Vigiles supports 67% of embedded development platforms, providing extensive compatibility with languages such as C/C++, RUST, Python and RunSafe Code (TM)



Industry Certification: Vigiles has recently achieved ARM PSA Certification, validating its alignment with Platform Security Architecture (PSA) best practices.



Cost and Time Efficiency: Vigiles' automation and filtering capabilities reduce manual security tasks by 90%, with potential annual savings of up to $48,000 a year per SBOM.

Automated Mitigation of Memory Safety Vulnerabilities : Vigiles can automatically include RunSafe's Protect feature, which hardens C/C++ software against 70% of the vulnerabilities in compiled software, including known vulnerabilities and zero-days.

Customer Success Stories

Timesys VigilesTM has secured the

trust of industry leaders, enhancing the resilience of embedded systems globally.

Lineo Solutions: President and Director, Corporate Officer, Akira Kobayashi praised Vigiles' automation applications, stating, "With Vigiles, Timesys is delivering a breakthrough in the automation of vulnerability identification, tracking, analysis and mitigation."

RunSafe Security: EVP of Strategy,

Doug Britton

emphasized the value of the collaboration, "Combining RunSafe's advanced memory protection with Vigiles' comprehensive vulnerability monitoring delivers a powerful security solution for embedded systems. This partnership enables developers to address security vulnerabilities proactively while minimizing downtime and performance impacts, ensuring that systems remain secure and resilient in the face of evolving threats. With the addition of Vigiles On-Prem, organizations and developers alike can be confident that their data remains secure."

"The strong uptake of Vigiles across commercial industries demonstrates the critical need for automated, embedded-optimized vulnerability management at the edge," said Atul Bansal, Lynx vice president of open-source business development. "As cybersecurity becomes a key product differentiator, Vigiles empowers our customers to bring more secure products to market faster while maintaining security at every stage of development.

About Lynx Software Technologies

Lynx Software Technologies, an OceanSound Partners portfolio company, is on a mission to improve the economics of developing, deploying and maintaining high-assurance Mission Critical Edge platforms with modular software solutions based on open standards. Our proven technology leadership, extensive system certification expertise and commitment to open standards have consistently saved our customers millions of dollars in development costs while delivering desired system performance, security and reliability on schedule. Lynx is committed to enabling customers to build and manage orchestrated, cloud-connected platforms that harness a broad array of modern technologies and unique design methodologies to enable accurate, deterministic decisions at the Mission Critical Edge without compromising safety or cybersecurity requirements. For more information, visit .

About Timesys

Timesys, a subsidiary of Lynx Software Technologies, is a global provider of embedded, open-source security solutions. Through comprehensive tools like Vigiles, Timesys supports organizations in maintaining security and compliance at every stage of the software lifecycle, helping them bring safe, efficient products to market.

