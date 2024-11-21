Puroclean Continues Support Efforts In Communities Impacted By Hurricanes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PuroClean acts quickly to help cities throughout the South bounce back after devastating damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton

TAMARAC, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the tremendous destruction experienced across the South after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, PuroClean , a trusted leader in the property restoration industry, quickly mobilized teams to the affected states. Living up to its reputation as the "Paramedics of Property Damage®," the brand continues to provide rapid and reliable cleanup and recovery assistance to impacted communities. With extensive water and property damage, thousands of homes and businesses will be working to recover from the storms' effects for many months to come, and PuroClean's specialized teams have been on the frontlines to restore stability and safety.

Communities are left facing the daunting task of rebuilding, with NPR reporting that the cost to mitigate the destruction is expected to reach upwards of tens of billions of dollars . In light of these overwhelming figures, PuroClean's response has been essential, providing quick action in water extraction, mold remediation, structural drying, and other critical services to alleviate long-term property damage.

"PuroClean's mission is to be there for communities when they need us most," said Steve White, President and COO at PuroClean . "We move into areas affected by storms as soon as possible to provide critical services to those who have experienced damage to the places they live and work. We recognize the immense financial and emotional toll these hurricanes have taken, and we remain committed to restoring properties, rebuilding communities, and instilling confidence."

With recovery efforts spanning across Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Kentucky, and Tennessee, PuroClean's network of highly trained Franchise Owners and technicians has been instrumental in bringing relief to property owners facing severe flood and wind damage, as well as structural issues. Since the storms have passed, PuroClean has helped numerous home and business owners restore their properties following this catastrophic damage.

"PuroClean's Franchise Owners have shown exceptional dedication and compassion in supporting their communities through the challenges following Hurricanes Helene and Milton," said Chrissy VanderWyde, VP of Franchise Relations at PuroClean. "Our Franchise Owners are not only trained professionals, but also invested members of their communities. Their commitment to providing rapid, high-quality service has been a lifeline to countless property owners facing the daunting reality of recovery. We're incredibly proud of the work our teams have done to make a meaningful difference when it matters most."

PuroClean remains steadfast in its commitment to helping communities and striving to restore stability in an efficient and compassionate manner. As costs and challenges mount for those affected, PuroClean's rapid response and specialized expertise in disaster recovery offers a helping hand, allowing property owners to rebuild while minimizing the long-term impact of water and property damage, as well as preventing and mitigating any issues due to secondary damages like microbial growth.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit

