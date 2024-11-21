Sins Of A Solar Empire II Ruins Of War Update Releases Free For All Players
Date
11/21/2024 1:01:13 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
New content update features wreckage for destroyed superstructures and ships as well as new tutorials, bug fixes, and other optimizations
PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To the victor, go the spoils. The battle for galactic supremacy will leave its mark as Stardock releases Sins of a Solar Empire II: Ruins of War.
This free content update features new debris effects in the aftermath of major battles during gameplay. Large structures and ships like Titans, Capital Ships, and Starbases leave appropriately massive wreckage in their wake, serving as a reminder of the epic battles won and lost during your game.
That's not all, however. This new update will also feature new star types and gravity wells, two new tutorials, new faction icons, updated early-game pacing, and much more, as detailed below. Many of these new improvements, such as the enhanced save game management features, come as a direct result of feedback from Sins II players. Fans can anticipate this and more free content updates through the rest of 2024, with a new paid expansion coming Q1 2025!
Sins of a Solar Empire II : Ruins of War Update Features:
New custom debris for Capital Ships, Titans, and Starbases
New non-colonizable gravity wells
New tutorials
First hour game pacing improvements
Updated textures for ships and gas giant planets
Balance changes, bug fixes, AI adjustments, other quality-of-life improvements
Sins of a Solar Empire II
is available for purchase on Steam , Epic Games Store
or Stardock . Follow Sins II and stay in touch with news and information at
.
About Stardock
Stardock is a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre headquartered in Plymouth, MI that has been in operation since 1991. Starting with Galactic Civilizations on Microsoft OS/2, Stardock's influence on strategy game design is found in every new release in the genre. The company has created multiple iterations of the beloved Galactic Civilizations series and established Sins of a Solar Empire, The Political Machine, and Elemental as tentpole strategy franchises that have garnered critical and commercial success. Learn more at
.
About Ironclad Games
Ironclad Games is the creator and developer behind the top-selling and critically acclaimed Sins of a Solar Empire series. Learn more by visiting
and
.
Media Contact :
[email protected]
Zebra Partners
SOURCE Stardock Entertainment
MENAFN21112024003732001241ID1108911924
