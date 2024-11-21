Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Hosts Successful Veteran Day Of Service, Supporting Veterans With Free Legal Documents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Learn more at

Helped veterans secure essential documents to protect their futures and families.

- George Riley, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & LudwigVIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, hosted a Veteran Day of Service, providing free wills, advanced medical directives, and powers of attorney to veterans. The event, held in their Leesburg, Virginia office, was a resounding success, helping veterans secure essential legal documents to protect their futures and families.This initiative exemplified Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig's unwavering commitment to supporting the veteran community. As an NaVOBA certified business (majority-owned and operated by US military veterans) and recognized as a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certified company, DBL takes immense pride in giving back to those who have served our country.George Riley , Partner at DBL, reflected on the event's impact and the importance of supporting veterans,“I was honored to be part of the team hosting local area veterans at the DBL Veterans Day of Service event. As a veteran-owned and veteran-friendly firm, DBL was proud to honor the service and commitment of our participants and their spouses and provide them with a quality essential legal readiness plan. Like a number of my DBL teammates, I am a veteran myself, having served the first 22 years of my career as a Navy Judge Advocate attorney. Part of my duties in that role was to provide Sailors, Marines, and their families with essential legal readiness documents. To provide that service again to our veteran clients was very special to me, and I think our participating veterans greatly appreciated DBL's support.”The Veteran Day of Service brought together DBL attorneys and staff, who dedicated their time and expertise to assist veterans in need. By providing these vital services, the firm reinforced its mission to honor and support those who have sacrificed so much for the nation.Reflecting on the event, Chief Marketing Officer Aimee Panichella McKinney shared,“I am incredibly proud of the DBL team for coming together to make such a meaningful impact in the lives of veterans. This event highlights our dedication to not only serving our clients but also uplifting our community in a way that truly matters.”###Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing ....

Rusty Foster

Bow Tie Strategies

+1 703-646-1282

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.