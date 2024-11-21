Solo Female Travelers Over 50 Choose Organized Tours & Cruises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What influences the tours and companies solo travelers with.

The 2024 Solo Traveler Reader Survey reveals that solo travelers over 50 are not daunted by inflation and continue to be a strong sector for travel marketers.

- Janice Waugh, Publisher, Solo TravelerTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One of the hottest markets for tour and companies is solo female travelers over 50 years of age. Over 90% of them prefer to take an escorted tour at least some of the time according to a recent survey conducted by Solo Traveler , the preeminent publication for those who travel alone, and supported by Overseas Adventure Travel , the leader in solo-friendly tours.“Our 2024 survey had 2,400 respondents,” says Janice Waugh, publisher of Solo Traveler.“83% of respondents were women, 49% have college or university degrees, and 40% hold Masters or Doctorate degrees.”The 12th Annual Solo Traveler Reader Survey reveals that many of those solo travelers who take organized tours also like to travel solo independently. While 68% of respondents identify themselves as independent travelers, 90% indicate that they prefer to join tours at least some of the time.“The travel industry has evolved to cater to the solo segment and we are pleased to have been a driving force in advocating for and supporting this change over the last 15 years,” says Waugh.“Because of their favorable approach to solo travelers, we have been working with Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) since 2012,” said Waugh.“Our adventures are designed to provide life-changing experiences at the best value for our solo travelers,” says Brian FitzGerald, CEO of Overseas Adventure Travel.“In 2025, we are offering 26,000 single spaces across all of our O.A.T. adventures-92% of these spaces will have no single supplement.”In terms of destinations, Europe was the overwhelming top choice with 32% of respondents indicating they would head there next. After that, it breaks down fairly evenly between Southeast Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia or New Zealand. 19% declared themselves undecided on their next destination.“We were anticipating that the current economic volatility might affect the spending habits of solo travelers, but it appears they are largely unaffected as the spending patterns of this year's respondents is almost identical to last year,” says Waugh.In terms of spending, there was a 4% growth in the number of people spending over $3,000 per week (exclusive of airfare) and a small decline for those able to travel on a budget under the $2,000 mark.“Anyone who values accurate data on the preferences and behaviors of solo travelers will derive great insight from our survey because it is sent exclusively to people who self-identify as solo travelers,” says Waugh.“Knowing where solo travelers differ from other types of travelers will provide an advantage to anyone looking to attract and retain customers from this valuable demographic.”For more information:Janice Waugh...416-388-6694Gabriel Ford-McGowan...617-346-6171Visit: /about/solo-travel-statistics-data/About Solo TravelerFounded in 2009, Solo Traveler is a website and online community with a mission to inspire, inform, and advocate for those who travel alone. With over 270,000 active members in the Solo Travel Society on Facebook, Solo Traveler serves a large, diverse, and engaged community of solo travelers around the world. New content is published twice a week and weekly newsletters provide over 60,000 subscribers with additional content, including 100+ solo travel tours and cruises with no or low single supplements from a wide array of providers. SoloTravelerWorldAbout Overseas Adventure TravelEstablished in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide-among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981. OATTravel###

