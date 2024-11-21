(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROME, FL, ITALY, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Fabio Tandioy, a renowned hand and wrist surgeon, recently participated in the 62nd National of the Italian Society of Hand Surgery from November 14th to 16th. The congress, which is part of the Federation of European Societies for Surgery of the Hand, brought together experts from around the world to discuss the latest techniques in hand surgery, including the use of robotics. Dr. Tandioy's outstanding contribution to the summit has garnered praise and recognition from his peers.The 62nd National Congress of the Italian Society of Hand Surgery was a highly anticipated event in the medical community, and Dr. Tandioy's participation was a highlight of the summit. With his extensive knowledge and expertise in hand and wrist surgery, Dr. Tandioy shared valuable insights and techniques with his colleagues, furthering the advancement of the field. His presentation on the use of robotics in hand surgery was particularly well-received, showcasing his innovative approach to patient care.The next summit in the series will take place on November 30th in Venezuela. Dr. Tandioy will be talking in the first bio models course. For the next year on February 3-7 he will be participating at the Hand Meribel Congress in the French Alpes. Next month in March he will be in Washington D.C. and then he will be traveling to Finland to continue his tour of public engagements, Summits and Conferences. With a complete full international agenda Dr. Tandioy is already looking forward to sharing his expertise and learning from other experts in the field. As a highly respected member of the medical community, Dr. Tandioy's participation in these summits not only highlights his dedication to advancing the field of hand surgery but also puts him at the forefront of the latest developments and techniques.Dr. Tandioy's outstanding participation at the 62nd National Congress of the Italian Society of Hand Surgery is a testament to his commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of hand and wrist surgery. His contributions have not only elevated the summit but also brought recognition to the Italian Society of Hand Surgery. As he continues to share his knowledge and expertise at future summits, Dr. Tandioy's impact on the field will undoubtedly continue to grow.

