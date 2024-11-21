Pipefy Named To 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List Of Fastest-Growing Companies In North America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business Process Leader Attributes Fast Revenue Growth to its Generative AI Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy today announced it was selected for the Deloitte Fast 500 TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America. Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. Pipefy, a leader in AI-driven no-code business process automation, grew 315% during that period and ranked 358 on the list.

Pipefy's Chief Executive Officer, Alessio Alionco, credits Pipefy's strong growth to“AI's transformative role in our Pipefy solution, which optimizes workflows, empowers teams, and improves productivity. Our AI-enabled business process automation solution has emerged as the global platform of choice for companies of all sizes.”

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America.

In order to be eligible for the Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Pipefy

Pipefy delivers a leading AI-powered no-code business process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance & Insurance, HR, Customer Operations and more. Through its no-code process automation and AI framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and optimal productivity for every team in every department. Among its many recognitions, Pipefy was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, and the San Francisco Business Times 2024 list of 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in the Bay area. For more information, visit .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as“Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the“Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see /about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

