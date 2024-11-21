Lumina AI Welcomes Jason Sultz To Advisory Board To Strengthen AI And Advanced Compute Expertise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina AI, a leader in advanced machine solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Jason Sultz to its Advisory Board. With extensive global experience spanning product marketing, engineering, business development, and sales leadership, Sultz brings unparalleled expertise to Lumina AI's mission of empowering organizations with transformative AI technologies.

Sultz most recently served as a Business Leader for AI and data science for Advanced Compute Solutions at HPI, where he was responsible for driving product strategy, marketing, and go-to-market (GTM) initiatives for HPI's AI business. Prior to this, he held a senior leadership role at HPE, overseeing GTM strategies for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI solutions. Throughout his career, Sultz has demonstrated a consistent ability to lead global teams in delivering impactful AI and advanced computing solutions that address real-world challenges.

"Jason's proven leadership and ability to scale AI and compute solutions globally will be instrumental as we continue to push the boundaries of machine learning innovation," said Allan Martin, CEO of Lumina AI. "We're honored to have him join our advisory board and look forward to leveraging his expertise to advance our product vision and accelerate customer outcomes."

Sultz also shared his enthusiasm for Lumina AI's innovative approach. "AI and machine learning have reached a pivotal moment where innovative companies like Lumina AI are driving the industry forward," said Sultz. "I am excited to join Lumina AI's advisory board and contribute to a team that is reshaping how organizations leverage AI for strategic, impactful outcomes."

With Sultz's addition to the advisory board, Lumina AI reinforces its commitment to developing cutting-edge machine learning technologies and enhancing its role as a trusted AI solutions provider.

About Lumina AI

Founded in 2015, Lumina AI specializes in state-of-the-art AI and machine learning solutions with applications across diverse industries. Its Random Contrast Learning algorithm sets a new standard in classification accuracy, enabling faster learning from smaller data sets while being optimized for CPU hardware. For more information, please visit .

