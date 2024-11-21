(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Lilium To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 in Lilium between June 11, 2024 and November 3, 2024

(Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lilium N.V. ("Lilium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LILM ) and reminds investors of the January 6, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants overstated the progress of the Company's fundraising activities; (2) Defendants overstated the likelihood and/or feasibility of obtaining sufficient funding to continue operations; (3) Defendants failed to sufficiently disclose the imminent insolvency of the Company and its subsidiaries; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 24, 2024, before the market opened, Lilium disclosed that it had been unable to raise sufficient additional funds to continue the operations of the Company's principal operating wholly owned German subsidiaries. As a result, the managing directors of the subsidiaries determined that they are overindebted and are, or will, become unable to pay their existing liabilities. The Company disclosed that, subject to certain limited exceptions, the Company will lose control of the subsidiaries.

On this news, Lilium's stock price fell $0.33, or 61.6%, to close at $0.21 per share on October 24, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. The Company's stock price continued to fall in the subsequent trading day, falling $0.06, or 28.8%, to close at $0.15 per share on October 25, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 4, 2024, before the market opened, the Company reported that, following the insolvency of the Company's subsidiaries, Lilium had not been able to raise sufficient additional funds to conduct its ongoing business consistent with past practice. The Company disclosed that "funding for the Company is not feasible." As a consequence, the Company would be "obliged to file for insolvency."

On this news, Lilium's stock price fell $0.015, or 15.5%, to close at $0.083 per share on November 4, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. The Company's stock price continued to fall in the subsequent trading day, falling $0.031, or 36.97%, to close at $0.052 per share on November 5, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.



Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Lilium's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

